Tributes as Clara Taylor-Bell, wife of Cabinet minister, dies

Tributes were paid on Sunday afternoon after the death of Clara Taylor-Bell, the wife of Minister of Housing Keith Bell, after a battle with cancer.

In a statement, Mr Bell said: "It is with profound sadness that, on behalf of my family, I confirm the passing of my beloved wife, Clara Taylor-Bell. Over the past months, Clara fought a valiant battle with cancer. She did so privately, with the same grace, humility, and quiet dignity which exemplified her life.

"Our family, particularly our children Keith Jr (Keba), Dominic and Nicholas, and our surviving parents, Frederick 'Chicken' Taylor and Patricia Bell are processing this deeply painful event. However, through it all, we remain confident in and are comforted by the God Clara faithfully served and believed in."

Mrs Taylor-Bell is listed as the general counsel and board secretary for the board at the Utilities Regulation and Competition Authority (URCA).

In a statement, URCA said she "played a pivotal role in shaping URCA's current legal governance and guided us through legal challenges with unwavering dedication".

URCA chairman Randol Dorsett said: "Clara was more than a legal advisor. She was a trusted partner who consistently provided invaluable insights and guidance that helped steer URCA through various legal complexities.

“As we mourn the loss of a remarkable colleague and friend, we would be remiss to not highlight her work ethic and unwavering commitment to the organization even as she battled a terrible illness. We are deeply grateful for her contributions and the impact she had on URCA. Her memory will continue to inspire us. I send condolences to her family on this tragic loss.”

URCA CEO J Carlton Smith said she was a "competent, diligent attorney who had found peace but refused to stop fighting until the very end".

He said: "As Clara’s colleagues, we are struck with a sense of grief at her passing.

"Beyond the rigorous work that she did, Clara was a warm and welcoming soul. She was gentle and kind, with a smile that could light up a room and a laugh that gave our offices life.

“URCA has lost a wonderful colleague and friend. We extend our deepest condolences to Clara's family during this difficult time and offer our full support. Our thoughts and prayers are with them as they navigate through their loss.”

Prime Minister Philip "Brave" Davis paid his own tribute on social media, saying: "With deep sorrow, my wife, Ann Marie, and I extend our heartfelt condolences to Minister Keith Bell and his family on the passing of his beloved wife, Clara Taylor-Bell, after her brave battle with cancer.

"Clara symbolised grace, kindness, and service to all who knew her. Her unwavering faith and commitment to the community have left a lasting legacy.

"In this time of grief, our thoughts and prayers are with the Bell family. Along with the nation, we mourn this significant loss and find solace in the belief that Clara is at peace, surrounded by eternal light and love.

"We join the country in offering support and sympathies to Minister Keith Bell and his family during this painful time.

"May Clara’s soul rest in peace."

PLP chairman Fred Mitchell issued a statement, saying: "The Prime Minister and Leader of the Progressive Liberal Party was informed early this afternoon of the death of Clara Bell, Wife of Minister of Housing and MP for Carmichael Keith Bell. The Prime Minister was in touch with the Minister personally after the news was conveyed and has expressed his condolences and that of the government and the PLP.

"This is sad news. She was a smart lady, a consummate professional, an energetic supporter of her husband's work, and in her own professional endeavours. She was a faithful and diligent mother to their three boys.

"This is a sad time for the minister. We grieve with him. As he faces the days and months ahead, we will do all that we can as a party and as a government to assist him and his family in this hour of trial.

"May she rest in peace."