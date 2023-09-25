BREAKING: Social Services Minister Obie Wilchcombe dies

UPDATED:

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune News Editor

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

SOCIAL Services, Information and Broadcasting Minister Obie Wilchcombe has died, according to the Office of the Prime Minister.

Mr Wilchcombe was first elected to office in 2002 as the representative for West End Grand Bahama and Bimini. He served as Minister of Tourism in the Christie administrations. Before entering politics, he was a journalist who joined the Broadcasting Corporation of The Bahamas in 1975.

In addition to his current ministerial profile, Mr Whilchcombe was the leader of government business in the House of Assembly.

Those familiar with his activities said his death was shocking, not least because it came after he continued to maintain a robust public profile. On Thursday, he attended the relaunch of ZNS. On Friday, he attended George Smith's memorial in Exuma. He spoke at a Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) women's branch meeting in Grand Bahama on Sunday. People who saw him reportedly said he seemed fine.

A former PLP chairman, he unsuccessfully challenged Fred Mitchell for the chairman position in 2019.

His death will trigger a by-election in his constituency.

PLP chairman Fred Mitchell said in a statement: “The prime minister and leader of the party was informed this morning that the Minister for Social Services the Hon Obadiah Wilchcombe passed away overnight. This is a shocking development for a dedicated, energetic and vibrant public servant.

“Our party is reeling this morning.

“The prime minister has issued a statement of condolences on behalf of the Government.

“The party joins in those expressions. We have a deep sense of loss from one we have known over the decades of public life.

“I have reached out to his beloved constituents of West Grand Bahama and Bimini. This is a very sad time for them as well.

“On behalf of the PLP, our leader and the entire team, supporters and friends, we extend condolences to his family.

“May he rest in peace.”

On Facebook, Free National Movement St Anne’s MP Adrian White praised Mr Wilchcombe.

“Hon Obediah Hercules Wilchcombe was a mentor to me in the House of Assembly, as he was the senior leader of business for the Govt and I was the young Opposition business leader,” he said. His presentations were always commanding, his defense of his govt was unforgiving at times but he was undoubtedly always professional and well spoken when on his feet. He will certainly be missed. May his soul rest in peace.”

The Office of the Prime Minister issued a statement early on Monday morning, saying: "It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of Cabinet Minister Obediah Wilchombe, who served as Minister of Social Services, Information and Broadcasting and Leader of Government Business in the House of Assembly; Minister Wilchombe dedicated his life to public service and made significant contributions to our nation.

"Prime Minister Hon Philip Edward Davis KC MP will be releasing a formal statement shortly to honour Minister Wilchombe’s legacy. The Prime Minister is en route to Grand Bahama to pay his respects and offer condolences to the family. Our thoughts are with them during this difficult time."

UPDATE:

Former Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis has paid tribute to Mr Wilchcombe, calling his death "a profound loss to our nation".

He said: "It is with deep sorrow and a heavy heart that I, Dr. Hubert Minnis, former Prime Minister of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas, extend my most heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, and loved ones of the Honorable Obediah Wilchcombe, who served our great nation with unwavering dedication and passion.

"The passing of Minister Wilchcombe is a profound loss to our nation. His invaluable contributions to the betterment of The Bahamas will forever be remembered and appreciated. As a devoted public servant, he worked tirelessly to enhance the lives of our citizens, first in the area of broadcast and journalism, and secondly as Member of Parliament and as a Cabinet Minister, leaving an indelible mark on our country's history.

"During his tenure in government, serving most recently as Leader of Government Business in the House of Assembly, Minister Wilchcombe exhibited exemplary leadership and a deep commitment to the well-being of our people. As a Parliamentary colleague I enjoyed our political interactions and vigorous debates throughout the years. His dedication to the betterment of our nation, his passion for public service, and his tireless efforts to foster unity within our society will be remembered as a beacon of inspiration for future generations.

"In this time of grief, may the family, friends, and the people of West End and Bimini find solace in the knowledge that his legacy will forever live on in the hearts of all Bahamians. Our thoughts and prayers are with you during this difficult moment, and we share in your loss."

Minister for Grand Bahama Ginger Moxey also offered her condolenes to the Mr Wilchcombe's family, adding: "Minister Wilchcombe was a long-serving parliamentarian in the Cabinet of The Bahamas, who dedicated his life to public service and made significant contributions to the development of our nation. He believed in the fundamental principles of a progressive cause that endeavored to empower Bahamians to hold their heads up high with dignity and respect.

"On behalf of the Ministry for Grand Bahama, the residents of Pineridge and my immediate family, I offer condolences to the family, and the residents of West Grand Bahama and Bimini. May God protect, guide and keep you, as you cherish the beautiful memories of our beloved brother.

"We pray that you are comforted, during this most difficult time."