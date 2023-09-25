Tyler Perry: I'm here to help

By JADE RUSSELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

jrussell@tribunmedia.net

POWERHOUSE actor, filmmaker, and philanthropist Tyler Perry committed to supporting The Bahamas continued recovery from Hurricane Dorian, saying: “Anything I can do to be helpful, I will.”

Mr Perry, who described himself as a Bahamian at heart, visited the Office of the Prime Minister on Friday. The star has travelled to the country over a number of years while expressing his admiration for Bahamian culture and the people.

The Tribune shared a sit-down interview with Mr Perry, who wore a grey suit with a pin of the Bahamian flag on his coat.

Mr Perry celebrated the country’s milestone of reaching 50 years of independence, noting everybody should be celebrating this moment.

“I very much feel like a part of the Bahamian people,” Mr Perry told The Tribune. “If we go back to our history and our culture, and how we all got into America and this part of the world, you know, we all have a common bond. So to have a country celebrating 50 years of independence is pretty amazing, especially being people of colour who know what it takes to be independent and to make their way through things.”

However, the country has suffered tragedies along the way - including in 2019, when Hurricane Dorian caused $3.4 billion in damage, decimating Bahamian communities. The Category Five storm killed more than 70 people in Abaco and Grand Bahama.

Asked if he had any plans of making a positive change in The Bahamas in the wake of the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian, Mr Perry expressed willingness to help where possible.

“One of the biggest threats, but probably in the top five is climate change and what’s happening to a lot of countries around the world who are experiencing it. But The Bahamas for sure could be extremely worried about the increasing number of hurricanes and the size and the power of them. So anything that I can do to be helpful, I will,” Mr Perry said.

In terms of the famous producer possibly involving aspects of Bahamian culture in his films, Mr Perry explained he wanted to be more immersed in the culture first in order to give an authentic representation of The Bahamas.

“Here’s my thought - I write what I know and what I understand. I never want to be insulting to anyone. So until I fully get immersed and understand and spend time with some real downhome Bahamians - and here’s the other part of it, each island is going to have their own different flavour and feel so until I can understand all of that I don’t want to insult anybody.”

“Let me get all the information,” he added. “I just want to be fair and accurate in what I do.”

In 2013, former Tourism Minister Obie Wilchcombe said Mr Perry was “prepared to work” with The Bahamas in an effort to boost the country’s tourism industry and economy. Mr Wilchcombe said he and former Prime Minister Perry Christie met Mr Perry who “affirmed his friendship” with The Bahamas.

This newspaper understands Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis and Mr Perry had a private meeting on Friday. However, it is unclear what was discussed during the meeting.

There has been speculation that Mr Perry’s visit to the Office of The Prime Minister is a part Of Mr Davis’ efforts to expand the country’s orange economy.

In April, rap star Meek Mill tweeted a post about his interest in creating a music School in The Bahamas. Mr Davis responded in a tweet that his administration is “always open” to discussing ways to advance the country’s orange economy.