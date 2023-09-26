Fidelity Bahamas Optimist sails on Saturday

YOUNG Bahamian sailors from Nassau, Eleuthera, Harbour Island, Abaco, Exuma, Long Island and Grand Bahama will compete in the Fidelity Bahamas Optimist Championships for the title of national optimist champion this coming weekend.

The event will be held at the Nassau Yacht Club. The opening ceremony is scheduled for Friday from 6-8pm. Competition starts on Saturday at 9am and continues on Sunday at 10am. The dinner awards presentation will take place on Sunday from 5-7pm at the Nassau Yacht Club.

Sailors from the United States as well as the Cayman Islands will also be competing in this international event being held in Montagu Bay. This will be the first Optimist class National Championships held since sailing became the official national sport of The Bahamas.

Sponsors include title sponsor Fidelity Bank. Other important sponsors include J.S. Johnson and Campbell Shipping.

Panama Jack, Shoreline Distributors, Aquapure, Thompson Trading and Home Fabrics are also on board to help ensure a successful event by donation of their products.