Student spotlight

Ariana Slater, left, is graduated from the sixth grade at Castle Christian Academy.

Her favorite subject is reading and she loves to go outdoors with her sister and their dogs, swimming, watching movies and playing games.

Ariana enjoys taking care of young children and would one day like to work at a preschool. She is also interested in cooking and baking and would one day like to own her own bakery.

She also attends youth group and Bible Club, where she enjoys participating, memorising her verses and seeing her friends.

Paul Wong, right, is a proud member of the 13th Bahamas Scouts Group at Holy Cross Church, Junior Achievement Juniors, KidCode242.com Masters League and a Sunday School Student at Evangelistic Temple.

He enjoys playing lawn tennis, golf, swimming, singing, playing the drums and the scrapper.

Paul has embraced the homeschool experience through the Time4Learning Curriculum and enjoys spending more time with his family while receiving a formal education.

He looks forward to a fulfilling high school experience.

