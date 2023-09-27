Bahamians were more interested in ‘socialising’ than digital training

By NEIL HARTNELL

Bahamians were initially more interested in socialising than learning new technology-related skills deemed vital to prospering in the 21st century’s digital-driven economy, a report has revealed.

The Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), in a ‘status report’ on an initiative designed to prepare “500 self-employed and displaced workers” from the industries hardest hit by COVID for the digital economy’s demands, disclosed that the first group of trainees were more interested in “casual conversations” than job readiness.

As a result, the project replaced its co-ordinator and “dismissed” several of attendees, and is now said to be functioning better although it is grappling with persons withdrawing due to health issues, family responsibilities and securing employment where the working hours are not sufficiently flexible to enable them to be present.

Asked to detail the “findings and lessons” learned, the project team responded: “The training programme commenced in June 2021 amidst the pandemic, and despite the challenges we managed to recruit a programme co-ordinator and a programme assistant to facilitate candidate selection. However, it soon became apparent that many applicants were not genuinely interested in the training. Instead, they joined the programme to engage in casual conversations and socialise.

“Recognising the need for a change, we replaced the programme co-ordinator and dismissed some of the candidates, successfully realigning the training on its intended path. This experience served as an important lesson. With the appointment of a new programme co-ordinator, we established stricter recruitment guidelines, enabling us to identify deserving candidates who truly valued the scholarship opportunity and the programne itself.

“Since implementing these measures, we have not encountered similar behavioural issues in subsequent cohorts. To-date, we have successfully graduated 10 cohorts, encompassing digital skills and digital entrepreneurship. Additionally, the virtual nature of the programme allows us to track students’ progress at any given time, ensuring effective monitoring and support.”

The project’s ultimate goal is to “foster the development of digital skills of the displaced workforce and self-employed persons in The Bahamas, and to connect them with new employment and entrepreneurial opportunities”. However, despite solving the trainee behaviour issues, the IDB report said the initiative is not without other challenges.

“The primary concern lies in candidates withdrawing from the training programme after being accepted due to various factors such as health issues, family responsibilities or securing a job that lacks flexible working hours. While we strive to accommodate their requests to the best of our abilities, there are instances where circumstances are beyond our control. Nevertheless, our dedicated team is readily available to offer continuous support on-site,” project managers said.

As to the project’s biggest success, they added: “Conducting virtual training has proven to be highly advantageous, as it allows candidates from other Family Islands to participate, which might not have been feasible otherwise. Despite their keen interest, certain circumstances occasionally hinder their ability to attend regularly or punctually.

“However, we recently organised a live event, marking the first time since the inception of the training, and it was gratifying to witness numerous graduates from Family Islands making their way to Nassau. The event not only brought visibility to the training but also garnered enthusiasm from government entities such as the Ministry of Youth, Sports, and Culture, Ministry of Economic Affairs and Department of Labour. These entities have shown great interest in the training’s success.”

The IDB has partnered on the project with the Avasant Foundation, a foundation that has spent the past six years teaching digital skills in multiple Caribbean countries, with more than 90 percent of graduates placed in the private sector.

“The Bahamas is now at a critical juncture where saving lives due to the health consequences of COVID-19 must also be balanced with saving livelihoods directly affected by the economic impact of the crisis,” the IDB said in an earlier position paper justifying the project.

“The disruption in commercial and business activities across sectors such as tourism, financial services and retail and services has caused many companies to re-think the way they do business and seek ways to incorporate new innovations or digital tools as they pivot their business models to adapt to the ‘new normal’.....

“Therefore, businesses must find creative ways to build a knowledge-based economy that improves productivity, competitiveness and prospects for economic growth in a future that is uncertain. This situation is further compounded by the relatively low digital and technological skills of the workforce at every level in these companies.”

Turning to the project’s intended 500 beneficiaries, the IDB said: “Most of these displaced workers who have been temporarily or permanently laid off are from families with an average of 3.4 people per household. Therefore the indirect beneficiaries of the project can be estimated as 1,700 family members that experienced loss of income due to the pandemic.

“Priority will be given to participants from low income households with the aptitude to undertake the training programme, and will target at least a 50 percent female participation rate. In The Bahamas, female-headed households have a higher rate of poverty at 9.7 percent as opposed to the poverty rate of 7.9 percent among households headed by men. Additionally, 40 percent of self-employed participants will adopt digital business models.”