Overall champions emerge in New Providence Cycling Association’s Back-To-School Classic

THE New Providence Cycling Association held its Back-To-School Cycling Classic on Sunday with Felix Neely and Ilaria Gervasini emerging as the overall champions in the men’s and ladies’ divisions.

• Here’s a look at the official results:

Open Male - 24 miles

1st - Felix Neely - 1 hr.11mins.30 sec. 2nd - Barron Musgrove Jr - 1hr.11mins.32secs. 3rd - TJ Paul - 1 hr.11mins.53secs.

Open Female - 24 miles

1st - Ilaria Gervasini - 1 hr.25mins.34ses.

Boys 15-17 years - 24 miles

1st Enea Gervasini - 1hr.11mins.39 secs. 2nd - Brian Burrows - 1 hr.27mins.18secs.

Boys 12- 14 years - 12 miles

1st - Jayden Smith - 33mins.03secs. 2nd - Tristian Johnson - 36 mins.15secs. 3rd - Nathaniel Adderley - 46 mins.41secs. 4th - KJ Cargrill - 50 mins.10secs.

Girls 12- 14 years - 6 miles

1st - Taylor Knowles - 23mins.04 secs.

Boys 9- 11yrs - 6 miles

1st - Anthony Knowles Jr - 23 mins.05secs.