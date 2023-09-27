Pinewood Gardens man becomes 72nd murder victim

A 44-year-old man was shot dead in Pinewood Gardens on Monday. He is the 72nd person to be killed this year, according to The Tribune’s records.

The victim was standing outside his home with another man around 9pm on Monday when a black Nissan Note pulled up. The occupants shot him multiple times. They then escaped in the vehicle toward Nassau Village.

Police said they were alerted to this Acacia Avenue incident by shot spotter technology.

The victim was driven to the hospital in a private vehicle, where he died of his injuries.

The killing is the second for the month. On September 7, a man died in hospital after a triple shooting on Comfort and Hay Streets.

Meanwhile, police said a stabbing incident in Pinewood Gardens left a 16-year-old hospitalised last Monday.

The victim was involved in a verbal argument with another male near his home on Buttonwood Street around 7pm on September 11 when the suspect “produced a knife and stabbed the victim to the upper body, causing serious injury,” police said in a statement.

The victim was driven to the hospital in a private vehicle. He remains there in critical condition.

Police said another 16-year-old resident of Pinewood Gardens is in custody assisting police with their investigation.