Police investigate man found murdered in Coconut Grove area on Tuesday

POLICE are investigating the country’s latest murder and two suicide attempts.

A 21-year-old resident of First Street, Coconut Grove, was killed Tuesday night.

Police said an anonymous caller informed police that a number of shots were discharged in that area. Officers later found a man’s dead body at the rear of a business establishment.

Police said the victim was walking in the area when he was approached by a man who produced a firearm, shot him and fled the area in an unknown direction.

Meanwhile, police said a 25-year-old man tried to kill himself yesterday.

Police received reports of a domestic complaint at Rugby Drive off Yamacraw Hill Road after 3am. The responding officer reportedly encountered a man who barricaded himself in a room and inflicted two deep lacerations to his wrist with a broken glass. The man was taken to hospital and was listed in serious condition.

Grand Bahama police are investigating the attempted suicide of a 47-year-old woman in Freeport on Wednesday.

Police received reports shortly after 8am that a female resident of Sparshot Road had ingested a quantity of over-the-counter medication in an attempt to take her life.

Emergency Medical Services transported the victim to the Rand Memorial Hospital, where she is listed in stable condition.

Police are continuing their investigation into the matter.