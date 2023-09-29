Man accused of molesting two sisters aged 9 and 6

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

A 23-year-old man was remanded in custody yesterday after he was accused of molesting his nine and six-year-old sisters last week.

Senior Magistrate Carolyn Vogt-Evans charged the male defendant, whose name is being withheld to protect the victim’s identity, with two counts of incest.

The accused allegedly had unlawful sexual intercourse with his younger siblings on September 23 in New Providence.

The defendant was remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services. His case will be moved to the Supreme Court through a voluntary bill of indictment set for service on February 7, 2024.