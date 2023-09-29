Man charged with indecent assault

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A physical education teacher was accused yesterday of inappropriately touching a teenage Eleuthera girl earlier this month.

Senior Magistrate Carolyn Vogt-Evans charged Eugene Bain, 34, with indecent assault. He was represented by Miranda Adderley.

Bain is accused of inappropriate behaviour with a 16-year-old girl in Harbour Island, Eleuthera, on September 13.

Bain was informed that his matter would be transferred to the Supreme Court by way of a Voluntary Bill of Indictment (VBI). He is to be remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services until the higher court grants him bail.

Bain’s VBI is set for service on January 31.