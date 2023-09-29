Sports notes

TENNIS

WESLEY ROLLE DOUBLES INVITATIONAL

THE first annual Wesley Ruben Rolle Doubles Invitational will be held from Friday to Sunday in the Racquet Club at Baha Mar.

The event will feature the men and ladies doubles, mixed doubles and the 35-and-over divisions.

There is a registration fee of $50 to enter.

Cash prizes as well as awards for the first, second and third place finishers will be presented.

The event is being held in memory of the late Wesley Rolle, a former president/coach and player of the Bahamas Lawn Tennis Association.

CHESS

GENERAL MEETING

Please be advised that the Bahamas Chess Federation will hold a general meeting at 3pm on Sunday, October 8 at the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture on Thompson Boulevard.