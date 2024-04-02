Grenada swimmer wins bronze day after dad dies

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

Tribune Staff Reporter

lmunnings@tribunemedia.net

“I SWAM the race with him and I did my best,” said Grenadian athlete Sara Dowden, whose father Sean collapsed and died at the CARIFTA Swim Championships a day before she raced to a bronze medal in the competition.

On Saturday, Mr Dowden collapsed and fell in the stands at the Betty Kelly-Kenning Swim Complex. He was given medical assistance on site before being transported to hospital where he died. His death is reported to have been as a result of a pre-existing medical condition.

His daughter, Sara, went on to compete on Sunday in the 15-17 400m, and said despite everything she felt accomplished having won a bronze medal.

She felt she made her family and country proud.

“Yeah, my father passed away, so I swam the race with him and I did my best,” said the 17-year-old.

“It felt good, I felt accomplished, I felt like the hard work actually paid off, you know, finally.”

Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis expressed condolences to Sara and her family in a post on social media, saying her resilience and strength stand as a symbol of inspiration.

He said: “We are enveloped in sorrow for your loss yet so immensely proud of what you have achieved. You have made your father, family and country proud. In these moments of triumph and grief, know you are surrounded by love and support.”

Algernon Cargill, president of the Bahamas Aquatics Federation, also extended his sympathy to the family and the Caribbean swim community. Minister of Youth, Sports and Culture Mario Bowleg also expressed his condolences to the young athlete, his wife, extended family, and the people of Grenada.

The Grenada Amateur Swimming Association has also issued a statement, describing Mr Dowden as a dedicated father, husband and swim parent.

The GASA said: “Sean was a loving and dedicated father, husband and swim parent. His sudden passing has come as a devastating shock to his family, and the entire team. The GASA executive in The Bahamas, and Grenada are working along with CARIFTA officials on the ground in The Bahamas to provide support for the family and entire team to ensure their well-being during this difficult period.”