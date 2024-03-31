Parent dies at CARIFTA swim event

A PARENT from Grenada died during the CARIFTA aquatics championships on Saturday.

In a statement, the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture said that the parent collapsed and fell in the stands due to a pre-existing medical condition.

The statement said: "The on-hand CARIFTA team of medical professionals immediately responded rendering emergency care, and then swiftly engaged the on-site ambulance personnel for emergency transport. Despite the best efforts of all medical personnel at the complex, in the ambulance and at the Princess Margaret Hospital, the individual passed away at the hospital."

The Tribune understands the parent is Sean Dowden, whose daughter, Sarah, is part of the Grenada swim team.

The ministry statement added: "We extend our heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased, especially the young swim athlete who tragically lost her father and his accompanied wife who lost her husband. This unfortunate loss is deeply felt and is reverberating throughout the CARIFTA Aquatics Community here and across the Caribbean."

Algernon Cargill, president of the Bahamas Aquatics Federation, also extended his sympathy to the family and to the Caribbean swim community. Minister of Youth, Sports and Culture Mario Bowleg also expressed his condolences to the young athlete, the parent's wife and extended family and to the people of Grenada.

The statement added: "We pray that God will comfort and keep you during this most difficult time. Rest assured of the prayers of this nation and the entire Caribbean community."