New book looks at gender inequality in The Bahamas

DR JULIETTE Storr, professor emerita at Pennsylvania State University and former UB professor of journalism and communication, recently presented her book “Gender Inequality in The Bahamas — Violence, Media, and Law” to Ann Marie Davis at the Office of the Spouse of the Prime Minister.

The book addresses the challenging realities of gender and its impact on human relations.

Mrs Davis has supported investing in women and children and bringing light to gender relations in a surmountable way at home and through international relations with the UN and countries around the world.

Before their meeting, Mrs Davis had attended the 68th Annual Commission on the Status of Women (CSW68), the UN’s largest gathering on gender equality and women’s empowerment.

“I have recently returned from the UN Conference, and I can’t begin to tell you how perfect it is to hear about your work and book,” said Mrs Davis.

Dr Storr’s book on gender inequality in The Bahamas covers media, violence, and law, including complex, brutal, and powerful stories from women and men.

The author and Mrs Davis found synergies in their work surrounding women and girls, gender inequality and poverty, including mental health, a subject important to the UN that aligns with Dr Storr’s current research on disaster mental health, post-Hurricane Dorian, and COVID-19.

Dr Storr has started production for a feature length documentary and a series of short documentaries with The Bahamas Psychological Association as a partner on the D6 (Dorian, category 6) project.

The campaign looks at the long-term needs of persons impacted by disasters, most recently Dorian and COVID-19 and other matters pertaining to mental well-being.

“Mrs Davis brings a human touch and connects well with people, listening to their needs and trying to address them,” said Dr Storr.

“She shines the light on some of the social challenges in The Bahamas and does so with grace and authenticity. I look forward to supporting her through the various intersections of our individual and collaborated work.”

Mrs Davis welcomed Dr Storr, who has returned to New Providence and wishes to support others in her beloved Bahamas.

Dr Storr is an award-winning filmmaker of “Bearing Witness: Breaking Secrets and Silence”, which won two awards at the FLOW Festival and Film Market.

“Bearing Witness” tells the story of a survivor of child molestation and examines a culture of rape. She has also authored “Journalism in a Small Place: Making Caribbean News Relevant, Comprehensive and Independent.”

“Gender Inequality in The Bahamas — Violence, Media, and Law” is available at Chapter One in the UB Bookstore and online at Amazon. To find out more about the D-6 project, visit www.categoryd6.com.