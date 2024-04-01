From soil to supper

By FAY SIMMONS

Tribune Education Reporter

PRIMARY school students in North and Central Andros participated in the Bahamas Agriculture and Marine Sciences Institute’s (BAMSI) ‘Soil to Supper’ programme where they learned about the science of growing food and how produce goes from the soil to our plates.

The programme is focused on cultivating an appreciation for the produce grown in the Bahamas through providing an opportunity for students to plant, cultivate and harvest many of the fruits and vegetables that we incorporate into everyday meals.

Leslie Brace, programme coordinator said the initiative intentionally focuses on primary school students so that the next generation will have an appreciation for the agriculture sector.

She said: “The programme helps students make the connection between the science of growing food and how the plants we grow end up in stores and on our plates”

“Students learn to appreciate that agriculture is a science and farming is a business. Food crops are grown at school farm plots, then harvested, sold or cooked. At the end of the school’s growing season students visit BAMSI’s campus and farm in North Andros to share their experiences and enjoy a meal that includes fresh vegetables from the farm.”

The programme was first launched in 2018 at the Mastic Point and Stafford Creek Primary Schools and to date has expanded to include six primary schools in both North and Central Andros.

The Soil to Supper programme is facilitated by students in BAM- SI’s associate degree programmes in collaboration with primary school students and teachers.

Edward Martin, primary school guidance counsellor for the Andros and Berry Islands District, said the programme is helping students to be more environmentally conscious, promotes healthy eating habits and builds other important leadership skills.

He said: “The programme is connecting students to their environment; planting, grow- ing and harvesting crops; promoting healthy eating habits; teamwork; problem solving & responsibility; while develop- ing leadership skills and building their self-confidence”

The programme is currently working with teachers and stu- dents of the Mastic Point and Stafford Creek Primary Schools, Roselda Woodside Primary, Clara Evans Primary School and Bertram A Newton Primary in Red Bays.