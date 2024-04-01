Zuri’s skating into a new life

By JEFFARAH GIBSON

Tribune Features Writer

jgibson@tribunemedia.net

PACKING her bags and relocating to a new country was one of the hardest things nine-year-old Zuri Carey has had to do.

But now since settling in a new home and adjusting to life in Canada, she continues to embark on new pursuits while also striving to make history as a Bahamian female hockey player.

Zuri relocated to Canada several years back after her situation at home changed.

The North American country is home to many Bahamians who made the move for various reasons; seeking to obtain higher education, finding a better quality of life, and more opportunities that may not be readily available to them at home in the islands.

After becoming unemployed during the pandemic, Zuri’s mother, Felicia, who once offered Teen Life Skills Services in Nassau, was forced to consider a different option for she and her daughter Zuri. Relocating was not Felicia’s first choice but it was one way she could be hopeful about her future.

It was also met with resistance on Zuri’s end.

“It was really hard for me when we first moved. It was still the pandemic and everywhere was closed. I had to wear mask all the time and take COVID tests every two weeks until I began going to my new school. I felt sad most time because where we lived didn’t have any furniture at first and it was cold and I missed my dad. But it was cool to see the lakes, walking trails and huge fields,’ she said.

Zuri is a fourth grade student at Park Elementary School. She enjoyed like to journaling, drawing, skating, listening to music in her free time.

Falling in love with hockey and engaging in activities made the transition to Canada a bit more bearable.

“I am much happier because I have made friends and I enjoy my school.

“My teacher allows my to express myself in creative ways and I learn how to respect other cultures.

“There is another Bahamian girl in my class now and we are friends. I also enjoy the winter weather but sometimes its gets really cold and snow storm sometimes happen.

“When Hurricane Fiona hit town, our light was out for days and a lot of huge trees turned over. That was scary but the Red Cross, and nice neighbours helped us after the storm.

“I also play hockey and recently, me and my hockey team placed second in the provincials hockey finals. I was really proud, I even scored a goal during the semi- finals which made my day.

“My teammates hugged me on the ice and the teams parents cheered and my mom was crying cause she was happy for me.”

Zuri was inspired to play hockey after reading a book on Willie O’Ree.

“He was the first black man to play hockey. To this day, he is still alive and he is now 81. He is a Canadian icon.

“I then asked my mother if i could learn to skate and she found a organisation called Andrew’s Hockey and they taught me how to skate.

“I learned in three weeks how to skate. I wasn’t very good but I am better now at skating. Currently, the team I play on is called the Charlottetown Cyclones.”

As a member of the Charlottetown Cyclones, Zuri plays the position of right wing and she is looking forward to seeing how much she develops and accomplishes in the support.

“Some of the challenges that I have encountered was skating for the first time. It was hard at first because I was scared to fall. But my trainers were nice and kept motivating me to not give up.

“Another challenge was that I am really tall for my age (5ft 3in) which makes people stare a lot when I tell them I am nine. It used to make me uncomfortable but now I find it funny,’ she said.

As for Felicia, she is satisfied with her decision she has made for she and Zuri however she encourages any parent seeking to uproot their children to do so considering all sides of it.

Relocating to a new place as a single, Felicia said, is vastly different from moving to a new country with one’s dependents.

“Persons which children should consider if where they are moving would benefit them, spiritually, mentally, physically and emotionally,” she said.

“Also if a city life is more conducive or a place that is slow paced for them to grow and be safe. In preparing for a big move such as relocation persons should consider involving there children in the decision making process once they are old enough to understand.

“Explaining to them about the move, reasons why and allowing them to share any feelings of uncertainty would ease their anxiety and make them feel included in the process. Also consider the emotional adjustment of there children when moving to a new place. Therefore, establish a family values and a routine is critical because their new environment may have a number of influences that may be different from what they may be accustomed too.”

“When the weather is nice I go outside and play with my friends and I play roblox with some of my friends from back home. But most of the time I skate during the hockey season.”

