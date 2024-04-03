Bahamasair teams with TSA for faster security screening

Bahamasair says it has partnered with the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) to provide more efficient and seamless security processing for passengers flying to and from the US.

The national flag carrier, in a statement, said the TSA’s PreCheck service will be available on all its international flights departing from Bahamasair’s gateway airports in the US and arriving at Lynden Pindling International Airport (LPIA).

The airline explained that TSA PreCheck is a trusted traveller programme that allows pre-approved passengers to enjoy faster security screening processes at more than 200 airports across the US. By teaming with the TSA, the US regulator, Bahamasair said it aims to streamline travel for its valued passengers through offering them the convenience of a smoother airport experience.

“This partnership marks a significant milestone for Bahamasair and underscores our commitment to delivering unparalleled service to our passengers,” said Tracy J. Cooper, Bahamasair’s managing director. “We are thrilled to provide our customers with access to TSA PreCheck, further enhancing their travel experience and demonstrating our dedication to innovation and customer satisfaction.”

Tanya Pratt, Bahamasair’s Board chair, added: “We are proud to embark on this journey with the TSA as it aligns perfectly with our mission to make passenger travel more convenient and enjoyable.”

Dr Tyneil Cargill, a member of Bahamasair’s Board of Directors, emphasised the accessibility of information regarding TSA PreCheck for passengers and other interested parties. “For detailed information on how to enroll into TSA PreCheck programme benefits, we encourage everyone to visit www.bahamasair.com or www.tsa.gov,” he added.