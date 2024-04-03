Minnis: People look at disclosures ‘as a joke’

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

FORMER Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis said “people look at it as a joke” regarding the filing of financial declarations as required by the Public Disclosure Act.

The deadline for disclosures, according to the Public Disclosure Act, is March 1. However, a source told The Tribune an extension was given this year to March 15, but could not give a reason for the decision. Previously, acting press secretary Keisha Adderley said the deadline this year was March 31.

Public Disclosure Commission chairman Bishop Victor Cooper was unclear on whether an extension was given when pressed on the matter.

He was also not forthcoming on how many MPs have disclosed as yet. Bishop Cooper told The Tribune he was out of town and to call the disclosure office. However, the individual to whom he referred said she was unable to give any information.

Pressed again on the issue, Bishop Cooper answered: “Well, you’ll have to wait until it’s released.”

Opposition leader Michael Pintard told The Tribune he was unaware that there was an extension. The Public Disclosure Act empowers the opposition leader as well as the prime minister to act on delinquent filings.

Dr Minnis also did not know about the extension. If the extension did occur, he argued the granting of the extension shows a flippant attitude.

“Extension means that you’re not taking it seriously, so people look at it as a joke and that is one of the big problems in this country. We do not enforce laws and regulations. Until we do that, you will find us as always in some form of deficient mode. You know, we always try to compare ourselves to first world countries or other country of similar size abroad, but those countries are disciplined.

“They are law-abiding, they respect each other. You know. So, let’s go back to basics. Let’s go back to the church. Let’s go back to loving each other. Just not talk it, show it. Until we do these things, we’re not serious. We’re jokes.”

Bishop Cooper indicated last year that 90 per- cent of parliamentarians had filed by the March 1 deadline. He added that many senators and senior civil servants failed to disclose their assets, income and liabilities. The names of those who missed the deadline have not been revealed.

The penalty for not disclosing is a $10,000 fine and/or up to two years in prison.