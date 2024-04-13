PM on public disclosures: 'I made my deadline'

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

PRIME Minister Philip “Brave” Davis was tightlipped today over whether members of the governing party filed their public disclosures on or before the March 1 deadline as mandated under the Public Disclosure Act.

Acting press secretary Keisha Adderley had previously said the deadline this year was extended to March 31.

Another high-level source told The Tribune that an extension had been given this year to March 15, but could not give a reason for the decision.

Public Disclosure Commission chairman Bishop Victor confirmed that an extension was given to some parliamentarians who requested more time. However, he told The Tribune he did not remember who they were.

He still could not say how many had completed their filings.

Mr Davis did not confirm on Friday whether Progressive Liberal Party MPs met the March 1 deadline, or if extensions were given.

“I cannot say that," he said.

"Those questions I would direct you to ask to the commission itself so they could determine what it is. I’m not at liberty to disclose the private affairs of my members.”

Asked if he filed on or before March 1 deadline, Mr Davis answered: “I made my deadline.”

When asked whether it was before the March 1 deadline, he repeated: "I made my deadline."

Foreign Affairs Minister Fred Mitchell has declined to answer.

Mr Mitchell had previously said in the House of Assembly he was “irritated” by journalists contacting him, saying it was none of their business.

Last year, Bishop Cooper revealed that 90 percent of parliamentarians had filed by the March 1 deadline.

He added that many senators and senior civil servants failed to disclose their assets, income and liabilities. The names of those who missed the deadline were not revealed, and those filings have not been gazetted.

The Public Disclosure Act empowers the prime minister and the opposition leader to act concerning delinquent filings by forwarding the matter to the Office of the Attorney General for prosecution.

The penalty for not disclosing is a $10,000 fine and/or up to two years in prison.