Devynne Charlton master of her feet, fate, and soul

TATTOOS are rarely meaningless. Every day, we glimpse the most precious things dyed across the skin of strangers, whether it’s pets, children, or proverbs.

But few have burned ink messages as potent as 28-year-old Bahamian hurdles star Devynne Charlton.

In typewriter font crossing both legs, it reads: “Master of my fate, Captain of my soul” – the last two lines from the famous poem “Invictus” by William Ernest Henley.

These words are Devynne’s daily shot of wisdom. They serve as a constant reminder that, while the universe is chaos, she will always have control over herself.

This healthy and hardworking philosophy on life has served her wonderfully.

In early March, she took gold in the women’s 60 metre hurdles during the World Athletics Indoor Championships in Scotland, powering over five barriers in 7.65 seconds to shatter the previous mark of 7.67 that she set in New York the month prior. She will take this winning mentality with her when she joins the 4 x 100-meter relay this May 4-5 at the World Athletics Relays Bahamas 24. It will be her first time participating in the event, and her main goal is to secure a place at the Paris Olympics this summer and win a medal for the country.

On Top of the World

With back-to-back world records, there’s no deny- ing that Devynne Charlton is very much the athlete of the moment. Ecstatic headlines like “Devynne’s on top of the world!” indicate not only her elevation as a local hero but also how she is elevating Bahamians with her.

She’s been honoured by the Minister of Tourism Chester Cooper for the recent 60m hurdles record and told news reporters that she’s “in the best shape of her life and only getting better.”

But it hasn’t all been sunshine and rainbows for Devynne. The biggest challenge in her career came in 2016, when the 20-year-old qualified for the Rio Olympics but then a stress fracture curtailed her dreams.

“It would have been my first Olympics, but I found out quite late that I had to wear a very restrictive brace. I wasn’t cleared to run,” she said.

On her route to success, she’s been blessed with some highly accomplished mentors.

For example, she is close with Bahamian “Golden Girl” Debbie Ferguson, who coaches where Devynne trains at the University of Kentucky.

“I definitely feel like I’m walking in the footsteps of the greats before me,” she said. It was Debbie’s performance at the 2000 Sydney Olympics that inspired Charlton to push herself as an athlete.

“I was four years old,” Charlton recalled. “I remember watching the Golden Girls and thinking, ‘That’s what I want to do.’”

Staying Sunny

Devynne is particularly thrilled that the upcoming World Athletics Relays Bahamas 24 from 4-5 May will be held in her sunny hometown.

Cabbage Beach is one of her favorite places to visit when she’s back home, along with the Fish Fry and Ardastra Gardens.

Devynne is the middle of three sisters, all of whom were blessed with sporty DNA.

Her father Dave Charlton – who serves as Head Coach for Team Bahamas at the World

Athletics Relays Bahamas 24 this May – was a professional athlete in his own right and excelled in hurdles just like his daughter.

But her parents gave her a lot more than the running gene. They instilled discipline, a positive outlook, and good manners. As a result, she maintains strict daily habits to maximize her performance. For example, by 8:00pm, all devices are shut down, and by 9:00pm she is in bed.

Fortunately, breaking world records hasn’t stopped her from being a well-rounded person.

Outside the sport, Devynne is into fishing, detailing cars and she’s learning the guitar.

To relax, Devynne loves spending time with her 3-year-old dog Mila and her corn snake named Aries.

Alas, like all elite athletes, the days of high-intensity training and globetrotting are numbered.

So, what lies ahead after competitive sports?

Although Devynne graduated in 2018 from Purdue University with a degree in Fish and Aquatic Science, she admits that “it doesn’t look like I’ll be using that. I’m thinking I’ll end up in sports and health coaching, and personal training.”

For now, maintaining the hot streak is front of mind.

Paris would be her first Olympic medal, as she finished sixth in the 100m hurdles at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Devynne hopes to inspire the next generation by improving her performance and taking home more medals for The Bahamas.

Her advice to young athletes chasing their dreams is to: “Focus on the little things. Getting the right amount of sleep. Staying hydrated. Mental health.”

Then again, she can always point down to her tattoos – a permanent reminder that when you boss up and embrace her philosophy, you too can become an unconquerable soul.