Donald Saunders Jr: 'I know my dad is proud of me'

By BRENT STUBBS

Chief Sports Editor

bstubbs@tribunemedia.net

ALTHOUGH he went out with a heavy heart, Donald Saunders Jr said he was determined not to let his father down by not competing in the open 5K water race for the 2024 CARIFTA Swim Championships.

Saunders, a 16-year-old student of St John’s College, completed the gruelling event yesterday in eighth place overall and fourth in the boys’ 18-and-over division in one hour and 07.14 seconds as he represented Team Bahamas in the final event of the competition.

Surrounded by his mother Tiffany, sister Daneille, uncle Dion and other family members and friends, Saunders Jr said he knows his father is “looking down at him” and is “very proud of him.”

Saunders said through the support of his coaches, he managed to get through the gruelling race and make his father proud, as well as The Bahamas, in the process.

“I was kind of emotional,” said Saunders, who noted that he’s finally glad to see that swimming and open water swimming is getting the kind of support that is needed from the government.

Despite the loss of his father, who had indicated that he wanted to go out on a boat with a flag to cheer on his son before his tragic death, Saunders Jr said he was thrilled for the tremendous support behind him as he went out and competed.

“I still had to clear my head up about swimming and not wonder what I would do,” he said.

“I paced myself with a guy from the Cayman Islands. I knew that if I stayed with him, I could just strategise the rest of the way.”

Head coach Mancer Roberts was one of the first to commend Saunders Jr for his “courage and pride.”

“Some of us might know what it is to lose a loved one, but it goes without words. Just to see him go out there and to hold it together, being there all week supporting his teammates in the pool and here now representing his country and being one of the top 10 in the region, I’m really proud of him,” Roberts said.

His teammates also expressed their delight in watching Saunders Jr perform.

Giada Bertoldo, the first Bahamian female to complete the course, said it showed Saunders Jr’s true strength.

“He did it for his father. I know his father is proud of him and he did it for the Bahamas and so we want him to know that everyone is there for him,” she stated.

Malcolm Menzies, who competed with Saunders Jr, said he was so proud of his teammate.

“He was such a strong competitor. He came in right behind me. I was so glad to see him out there competing,” he said.

And Jack Barr, another competitor in the boys division, said he was amazed by Saunders Jr.

“I don’t know. He has to have some serious integrity and mental capacity to be able to come out here,” Barr said. “Just to see him out there and go after it was amazing and inspiring for so many people.”

Harrison Thompson, the chairman of the Local Organising Committee, said while it was an emotional time for Saunders Jr, he wanted to congratulate and console him on participating.

“He was under heavy stress, but we’re so proud of him. He’s represented the Bahamas very well and we ought to encourage him and his family to stay focused in this serious time in their lives.

“We are praying for them and we hope that God will take control of their lives and help them to move on from this point. We know that it is not easy, but we are confident that they will make it through this.”

Rev. Dr Kari Marcell, the chaplain and Dean of Students at St John’s College, said that Saunders Jr serves as the chaplain of their boys’ club.

Rev Marcell was also on hand with members of the club to lend their support.

“We just want him to know that we are a part of his village, trying to get through this,” said Marcell.

He brought about 20 of the 50 boys into the club.

“We had an excellent turnout of the boys and parents, especially our leadership.

“Our country is trying to get our young men to do more positive things and so we came out here to teach the boys the value of being a village.

“Not all boys are engaged in crime and violence and negativity, but there are some of us who truly believe that we are here to support and encourage each other.

“So we just want to inspire our parents because most of us don’t know how to swim, but to support Donald Saunders Jr in his efforts today.”