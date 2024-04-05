Archer: ‘We need to go back to drawing board’

By TENAJH SWEETING

Tribune Sports Reporter

tsweeting@tribunemedia.net

THE dust has now settled after the 51st CARIFTA Games wrapped up on Monday at the Kirani James Athletics Stadium in St George’s, Grenada.

Team Bahamas has returned home from the “Spice Island” with a total of 33 medals which is just eight medals shy of last year’s 41 medal count.

However, the previous host country accumulated 26 medals from the track and 14 medals from the field events last year but in 2024 the field events bolstered the medal count with 23 out of 33 medals coming from outside of the track.

Drumeco Archer, president of the Bahamas Association of Athletic Associations (BAAA), expressed the need for further improvement and development with regards to the sprints and middle distance events.

“I think we need to go back to the drawing board. Historically, middle distance has never really been our strongest suit. I think that we were good during the Walter Callander and William “Knucklehead” Johnson days but in recent times it has really not been a focus of ours. This year we had a middle distance training programme [but] I think that more work needs to be done with coaching development in that area,” he said.

The BAAA president acknowledged the physical requirements necessary for middle distance runners and believes that it is imperative to search in other sporting disciplines for athletes that can also succeed in track and field.

“The middle distance runners are leaner, they are taller, they are more agile and that I think is an issue of physicality. We need to go back into the treasure trove and look at those athletes that fit that description. We need to grab some of those athletes who play basketball and other sports who may not excel in those areas but may find a wonderful home in track and field,” Archer said.

The Bahamas came away with its fifth second place finish with nine gold medals, 13 silver medals and 11 bronze medals.

Additionally, Jamaica won its 38th consecutive straight CARIFTA Track and Field Championships with 44 gold medals, 23 silver medals and 16 bronze medals. Trinidad and Tobago placed third with 27 medals (four gold, 11 silver and 12 bronze). Outside of the top three countries, Guyana hauled away eight medals (four gold, two silver and two bronze) and Guadeloupe won five.

The host country amassed 14 medals (one gold, six silver and seven bronze).

Archer spoke about the parity that exists at the CARIFTA Games as other countries turned in big performances over the Easter weekend. “I think there is a lot to be said about the region closing the gap to Jamaica and The Bahamas. Guyana was simply amazing and Trinidad & Tobago was not far behind. They really showed up and showed well in the sprints. When you look at the quality of competition I think it is second to none,” he said.

Although he acknowledged The Bahamas’ shortcomings in the track events, Archer is confident that the necessary adjustments will be made for the 52nd CARIFTA Games in Trinidad & Tobago.

“The team is gonna go on a witch hunt. Trinidad is gonna be a special CAR- IFTA Games for many and I think it will be exciting for many reasons so hopefully we can make the adjustments within one year’s time,” he said.

The Bahamas claimed 23 out of 33 medals in the field events in Grenada.