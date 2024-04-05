Boy found living alone in car last year is 'safe and attending school'

By JADE RUSSELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

jrussell@tribunemedia.net

THE 12-year-old boy who was found living alone in a car last year is safe and now attending school, according to Education Minister Glenys Hanna Martin.

Mrs Hanna Martin spoke to reporters at a press conference for the National School Breakfast Pilot programme. She was asked for an update on the child who was found by school attendance monitors.

The minister had mentioned the tragic incident in October 2023 in the House of Assembly, noting the child was rescued into the state’s custody.

“I'm told that he's doing well. I don't want to give the specifics of it. But I think the child is doing well. He's attending school, and he's in a stable environment,” she said.

“I think it's important to understand that not every child comes to the table in the same way, some come with escalating challenges and trauma. Others come very balanced and settled in a good environment or healthy environment.”

Mrs Hanna–Martin emphasised the important role school can play in the structure of a child’s life.

“It's our obligation and duty to ensure that we put in place the mechanisms within the context of the school reality, to promote the child's well-being and healthy development. We've also learned, and the research shows, that there are other factors which include parents.

"Parents are critical," she added, "and not just parents at home. We'd like to see parents more involved in the school reality itself.”