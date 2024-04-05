GoFundMe seeks to help family after murder of former MP Saunders

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Chief Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

THE FAMILY of Don Saunders is seeking to raise over $300,000 to pay off his housing debts and support his grieving wife and teenage children.

Saunders, a father of two, was murdered last Wednesday during an armed robbery of a business establishment in Gambier Village.

His unexpected death has left the family in shock, but also grappling with how to pay off outstanding mortgage fees and other expenses.

According to his foster father, Anglican Archdeacon Keith Cartwright, the former Tall Pines MP has a remaining mortgage balance of over $300,000 for an uninsured home and owes more than $35,000 in school fees.

He said the family’s financial situation prompted him to start a GoFundMe page so they don’t face eviction and that his children can complete their education.

“Don would’ve left himself a little exposed I would say, but the reality is at the present time is his daughter has one more year left in university in the States. She would’ve been at UB here in The Bahamas if UB had the course she is taking which is sports therapy,” Father Cartwright said.

“His son is doing exceptionally well at St John’s. In fact, he’s top of the class and his school fees have to be paid and he has to finish this semester and he has three semesters next year to graduate.”

Father Cartwright said Saunders’ wife, a teacher who has sickle cell disease, cannot support the family alone with her salary.

“And you know what Anglican priests make,” he added, “As the father, you know what we make and so we thought it best for those who love Don throughout the world to establish a GoFundMe account.”

He said asking for financial help was not easy for the family, but necessary given the dire situation.

“Don has been such a giving person even with his meagre resources,” he added “Yes, he was a lawyer but being a lawyer in politics as you can imagine, many people come to you and need help and he always would try to help and many times, more often than not he would be left without payment for services rendered.”

“So that is why we’re saying what we’re saying and if anyone wishes to help, we’ll be more than happy and pleased to accept whatever resources there are.”

As it relates to funeral costs, he said they are partly covered, adding their main concern is the family’s mortgage and education expenses.

“We’re going to do our utmost to make sure that his family is not evicted from their home because of a lack of mortgage payments. We’re going to do our best as any family would do,” Father Cartwright added.

Free National Movement chairman Dr Duane Sands told The Tribune yesterday that the party plans “to do something tangible” in memory of Saunders and will do whatever they can to support fundraising efforts for his family.

“Now what that is, we haven’t decided, but I think it ought to be just a fitting recognition of the service he gave to his party and his country,” Dr Sands said.

He also hit out at critics providing negative commentary about the GoFundMe Page, adding: “The reality is this is a man who was murdered, shot to death and taken away from his young children.

“I don’t care whether he had insurance, and I don’t care whether he was a lawyer and so on and so forth. I think we have become so jaded... and is it too much for us to say let’s try and do a little something to say to somebody we appreciate what you did and we appreciate your efforts.”

The GoFundMe campaign had raised more than $14,000 of its $341,000 goal up to press time yesterday.

Anyone wishing to donate through other means can email Father Cartwright at cartwright- keith@hotmail.com.