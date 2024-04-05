GoFundMe seeks to help family after murder of former MP Saunders

By LEANDRA ROLLE
Tribune Chief Reporter
lrolle@tribunemedia.net
THE FAMILY of Don Saunders is seeking to raise over $300,000 to pay off his housing debts and support his grieving wife and teenage children.
Saunders, a father of two, was murdered last Wednesday during an armed robbery of a business establishment in Gambier Village.
His unexpected death has left the family in shock, but also grappling with how to pay off outstanding mortgage fees and other expenses.
According to his foster father, Anglican Archdeacon Keith Cartwright, the former Tall Pines MP has a remaining mortgage balance of over $300,000 for an uninsured home and owes more than $35,000 in school fees.
He said the family’s financial situation prompted him to start a GoFundMe page so they don’t face eviction and that his children can complete their education.
“Don would’ve left himself a little exposed I would say, but the reality is at the present time is his daughter has one more year left in university in the States. She would’ve been at UB here in The Bahamas if UB had the course she is taking which is sports therapy,” Father Cartwright said.
“His son is doing exceptionally well at St John’s. In fact, he’s top of the class and his school fees have to be paid and he has to finish this semester and he has three semesters next year to graduate.”
Father Cartwright said Saunders’ wife, a teacher who has sickle cell disease, cannot support the family alone with her salary.
“And you know what Anglican priests make,” he added, “As the father, you know what we make and so we thought it best for those who love Don throughout the world to establish a GoFundMe account.”
He said asking for financial help was not easy for the family, but necessary given the dire situation.
“Don has been such a giving person even with his meagre resources,” he added “Yes, he was a lawyer but being a lawyer in politics as you can imagine, many people come to you and need help and he always would try to help and many times, more often than not he would be left without payment for services rendered.”
“So that is why we’re saying what we’re saying and if anyone wishes to help, we’ll be more than happy and pleased to accept whatever resources there are.”
As it relates to funeral costs, he said they are partly covered, adding their main concern is the family’s mortgage and education expenses.
“We’re going to do our utmost to make sure that his family is not evicted from their home because of a lack of mortgage payments. We’re going to do our best as any family would do,” Father Cartwright added.
Free National Movement chairman Dr Duane Sands told The Tribune yesterday that the party plans “to do something tangible” in memory of Saunders and will do whatever they can to support fundraising efforts for his family.
“Now what that is, we haven’t decided, but I think it ought to be just a fitting recognition of the service he gave to his party and his country,” Dr Sands said.
He also hit out at critics providing negative commentary about the GoFundMe Page, adding: “The reality is this is a man who was murdered, shot to death and taken away from his young children.
“I don’t care whether he had insurance, and I don’t care whether he was a lawyer and so on and so forth. I think we have become so jaded... and is it too much for us to say let’s try and do a little something to say to somebody we appreciate what you did and we appreciate your efforts.”
The GoFundMe campaign had raised more than $14,000 of its $341,000 goal up to press time yesterday.
Anyone wishing to donate through other means can email Father Cartwright at cartwright- keith@hotmail.com.
Comments
TalRussell 3 hours, 59 minutes ago
This is the kind of topic expected to smoke out a whole new set of Commenters' with scattered opinions. ----Would've thought the Anglican Archdeacon has a long lineup of hurtins' ---- He' could've set up GoFundings' on behalf of? --- Good Day!
jackbnimble 3 hours, 8 minutes ago
A home without insurance? How did he secure such a large mortgage without one? That being the case, think its simpler perhaps to downsize to a more affordable home and put the children in public school. Lots of hurting families of murder victims out there with bigger problems. Problems that are not as easily solvable as setting up a gofund me page.
stillwaters 2 hours, 7 minutes ago
Wow.....speechless. They were living large and now other people should help them maintain the level of living they were accustomed to.....just ....I can't.....
bahamianson 1 hour, 30 minutes ago
Dr. Sands charges thousands for heart surgery. Dr. Minnis ia also a millionaire. All the politicians get crown land, three and four contracts from rich foreigners to pull a business venture, or like the lawyer plp guy whom was in charge of finance , got hikred by the foreign bank because of his connections etc. I am running on , but all of them are advanced in life because of their positions. They do not contribute to the countey, THE COUNTRY CONTRIBUTES TO THE POLITICIANS. Dont get it twisted, Dwayne Sands
ohdrap4 3 minutes ago
At my work, the people take contributions to help with funeral expenses of co-workers relatives.
I used to contribute. When my mother died with huge medical bills, and I had to travel far, all I got was a condolence card from one co workers. The others did not even acknowledge my loss.
So, I no longer contribute to such causes. I only donate to animal welfare.
Sign in to comment
Or login with:
OpenID