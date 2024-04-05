Two men charged after knife attack

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

TWO MEN were imprisoned on Friday after they were accused of attacking a man at knife point last month and stealing more than $1,000 in cash from him.

Senior Magistrate Shaka Serville charged Cecil Campbell, 18, and Perry McKenzie, 20, with armed robbery and aggravated assault.

The pair, while armed with a knife, allegedly attacked John Basden and robbed him of a Versace bag valued at $1,000, a black Ray Ban shades valued at $250 and $1,300 in cash around midnight on March 30.

The duo was told that their matter would move to the Supreme Court through a voluntary bill of indictment (VBI). The men will be sent to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services until the higher court grants them bail.

The defendants’ VBIs are slated for service on September 6.

Maria Daxon represented the accused.