‘You can’t be ungrateful’ over 25 cent bus fare rise

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

TRANSPORT and Energy Minister JoBeth Coleby-Davis told bus drivers at a hall meeting last night “you can’t be ungrateful” over the 25 cent rise in adult bus fares.

Drivers and owners along with members of the public attended last night’s town hall meeting to discuss the increase with stakeholders and the public - with a number of drivers saying the increase is insufficient for them to make a living.

The minister said the meeting is a part of consultation and not the end for her presenting the case to modernise the industry. She added she will be going back again to Cabinet.

She said the ministry is undergoing a project which involves a fare increase, the addition of new bus routes, the gazetting of bus stops, the introduction of a uniform for public service drivers, and the launch of an app for members of the public that use public transportation.

The minister said the government granted an increase of 25 cent, to which the audience made their displeasure known.

Mrs Coleby-Davis responded: “We know you asked for more. Yeah, I know the grumbling and the mumbling but that’s okay.”

She said the ministry is now working with law reform and the revision commission so that the increase can be in place for the first of May 2024.

“Ain’t no one clap for that? Listen to me, you can’t be ungrateful. You get something, so let’s go with that, right, and then we’ll go from there.”

The Road Traffic Department is currently reviewing the existing bus routes, with the view to having new roads added.

“Over the last few year, like I’ve said, riding with bus drivers, riding with passengers, I’ve heard that several population changes on New Providence have to be taken into consideration and so because of that we have to go back and upgrade. Making sure that our routes are relevant, to the users, to the locations, to the areas, and be able to expand the routes, gazette the new ones, and ensure that proper markings are in place.”

Many jitney owners and drivers spoke at the event.

Aaron Woodside, of Aaron’s Bus Service, said: “While you said that we should be thankful, grateful was your expression. Let me tell you something ma’am, I’m personally insulted... a grown man with two daughters in university, a mortgage and other financial obligations that 25 cents is the best that you could do and we should be grateful. I could not, ma’am. One daughter in Georgia State University and one daughter in the University of the West Indies - $72,000 a year.

“The taxi drivers got an increase for standing in position of more than the 25 cents. We have to do better. Madame minister, with all due respect, we should not stand up to grown men, businessman. I have mother’s wit and common sense and I’ve used my mother’s wit and common sense to be able to provide for myself and for my family. And I’m telling you this 25 cent nonsense is ridiculous.”

The minister maintained she took the recommendation the industry gave and fought for it.

She said: “I wanted that to be what was approved. The difference with this sector is that we have to find a balance and bridge a balance because of who we service in the sector and so I did not get the number that I was trying for but I was able to get something to start with.

“I think after 16 years, I wanted to get something to start with as opposed to getting nothing and so I fought for something. Not that I’m insulting you, or any driver in here because I do believe the sector should rise as other things rise but that was what I was able to achieve, for the sector and I think I fared well.

“After 16 years of nothing being done, I was able to achieve something at least I wanted to achieve something to start.”

Rudolph Taylor, Unified Bus Drivers Union president, said: “For a long time, bus drivers have been a step- ping stone for persons to get where they wanted to get and they drop us and leave us. So with the minister with all her efforts, she is trying. She may feel a little disap- pointed at this point in time but we knew where the drivers wanted to be.”

He pointed to inflation affecting prices along with vehicle maintenance.

Harrison Moxey, United Public Transportation Company president, said: “We propose $2 increase and we did not get it.So alot of us feel insulted by 25 cents. What we are facing or what we see every day.

“We understand the government’s point that they want to satisfy the public or the electorate from the government standpoint, but we are not politicians. We are business people, the same people that you only want to give 25 cent on the same people that got the minimum wage increase.

“They can pay more so please let them. So we would appreciate that this be revisited, understanding that are we running a deficit and we are being forced to sensitise the general public which is the government’s responsibility.”