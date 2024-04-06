Gov't in process of acquiring facility for domestic violence shelter

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Staff Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

Amid concerns regarding the much-anticipated domestic violence shelter, Minister of Social Services Myles Laroda stated that it is on the government's agenda and will be realized shortly.

While in Grand Bahama on Thursday, the minister was asked about the status of the government-promised shelter for victims and survivors of domestic violence.

“Stay tuned, it is coming; it is on the agenda, he told The Tribune. The government, as we speak, is in the process of acquiring a facility which has already been identified.

“It is just going through the paperwork and the acquisition. We won’t say the place because we want to protect those individuals who would be staying there. But stay tuned. Words say anything; we will lead by example; we show better than we can tell.”

Even though some $500,000 has been allocated by the government for the establishment of a facility, FNM Senator Maxine Seymour, Shadow Minister for Social Services, said women are still awaiting a promised shelter.

Women groups have been advocating for a safe haven that will provide relief for abused women and girls from their abusers.

There have also been criticisms that the Department of Gender and Family Affairs has been ineffective.

Mr Laroda also challenged claims that there is no director and that the Department has done nothing of substance, even during the Global 16 Days Campaign and Women’s History Month.

He noted that a director was appointed to the department, adding that Melvelyn Symonette had been there for a while. Prior to the appointment, he said Dr Jacinta Higgs had been appointed by the former administration to serve as the director.