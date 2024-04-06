Lloyd hosts book signing at UB

By LEANDRA ROLLE

FORMER Education Minister Jeff Lloyd hopes to inspire the future generation of Bahamians eager to share their life stories about their journeys to success with the launch of his new book.

Mr Lloyd, who held a book signing at the University of The Bahamas on Friday for his first autobiography, “A Journey of Hope: Transcending Boundaries,” said he wants readers to feel hopeful when they read the book, which details his struggles and triumphs.

“The main thing is it matters not where you come from, it’s what you come to,” he said of the message he wants readers to take away from the book. “And also, keep hope alive – no matter how dark it may seem at a particular point and time, no matter what the circumstances are of your life.”

“I didn’t grow up in a particularly enlightened or elegant family situation. I was born to a single mother, and I was raised by a grandmother. I lived essentially what some would describe in a dysfunctional family, but still, I was able to go to the premier high school of this country, I was able to enjoy a certain standard of living over the course of my life that I’m sure probably became the envy of some, not so much only on my own efforts, but because of the intervention of many persons in my life.”

Mr Lloyd said it took about 10 years for him to write the book, describing the process as “quite arduous, time-consuming and taxing.”

He also shared what inspired him to become an author, pointing to a conversation he had with former Prime Minister Perry Christie.

“It wasn’t until the former prime minister, the right honourable Perry Christie suggested to me that I should record my life story in print and to share it with the wider public, not only the Bahamian people, but the wider community of the world,” the former FNM MP told The Tribune.

“And I didn’t think it was anything inspiring, interesting worthwhile to obviously record and share with, but he indicated to me that unless we share our life story, then the younger generations, the succeeding generations would not understand what it took for us to be who we are and when we are and accomplish the things that we did accomplish, especially those who have ascended to the highest levels of society and, no, I’m talking about politics.”

Among those present at the book signing were former health ministers Dr Duane Sands, Renward Wells and South Beach MP Bacchus Rolle – all of whom congratulated Mr Lloyd on the book’s launch.

The book can be purchased at Logos and Chapter One bookstores.