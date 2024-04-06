Man sentenced to 7 months for marijuana possession

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN was sentenced to seven months in prison on Friday after he admitted to having 3oz of marijuana in his possession last Tuesday.

Magistrate Raquel Whyms charged Derek Stuart, 33, with two counts of possession of dangerous drugs with intent to supply.

Nexis Seymour, 28, was charged with a single count of possession of dangerous drugs with intent to supply with Stuart.

Stuart was reportedly found with a collective 3oz of marijuana in two separate packages on April 2 in New Providence.

Stuart was the sole defendant to plead guilty to both charges. This resulted in the charge against Ms Seymour being withdrawn.

Stuart will serve his sentence at the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services.