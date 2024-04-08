Bahamian in New York City among millions to feel earthquake Friday

By JADE RUSSELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

jrussell@tribunemedia.net

CHET KINCAID, a Bahamian living in New York City, said he thought he was going to be buried alive in his apartment when an earthquake rocked the Big Apple.

Mr Kincaid, 34, said he was in his Uptown Manhattan apartment using the bathroom when a 4.8 magnitude earthquake rattled the city of New York around 10.23 am on Friday. The earthquake rumbled several buildings through the region, leaving many residents fearful and confused.

The entertainment reporter and multi-hyphenate media expert said he’s been living in New York since 2014. He had never experienced an earthquake before Friday’s bizarre temblor.

“If I can describe what it felt like, it’s similar to a washer machine being imbalanced during the spin cycle. A quickly progressing and intensifying tremble. Living in an apartment building, I instantly imagined and feared being buried alive,” he said.

“It felt more intense and longer than it actually was. I did not realise it was an earthquake because it is an unusual occurrence in NYC, but I knew something was off.”

Fortunately, Mr Kincaid didn’t receive any injuries or damage to his home.

Although the earthquake was shocking, he said he still feels comfortable living in New York City. He said New Yorkers have moved on like nothing ever happened. The schools, train stations, stores, and other businesses are open as usual. While busy New Yorkers are buzzing on the streets to get to their desired destination.

However, Mr Kincaid said the earthquake is definitely a moment to remember.

According to ABC News, New York Governor Kathy Hochul called the earthquake “one of the largest earthquakes on the East Coast in the last century”.

There were several weaker aftershocks reported.

ABC News reported the earthquake was followed by 32 aftershocks, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), including one measured at 3.8 almost seven and a half hours later. The aftershocks were centred in New Jersey, however, were felt across the East Coast.

Asked if he experienced any aftershocks, Kincaid said: “In the same way how some people did not feel the earthquake, I did not feel any aftershock. I am grateful for that.”

Seismologists expect more aftershocks over the next week.

New York officials reported minimal damage. The New York Police Department also said there was no damage or injuries of anyone reported.

42 million people are believed to have felt the rumbling of the earthquake.