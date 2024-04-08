Bahamian traditions soon to end

EDITOR, The Tribune.

AROUND 8pm on a rainy night in April some 60 years ago, sitting in the dining room of one Charlie Major, whom I regarded as the finest athlete in the history of The Bahamas.

We were playing canasta, and, probably the first time that I was actually winning. Charlie got up, and looked outside. Expected him to be frowning; but instead he was smiling, then, he proclaimed, this rain should bring them up. And the moon is just right. We should go and get them girls tomorrow night. For those not familiar with the terminology girls referred to the yellow tails and boys referred to the mutton snappers, who schooled at the same time.

That fateful night Charlie and I, had a wonderful time, pulling in a cooler full of “boys” and “girls“.

That was the time that I, fell in love with the mutton fish season. It became a pas- sion to go after the mutton fish between May and July every tear. Everybody bragged about how many they caught.

Over the years I have had some great anglers who shared this passion, Skinney Moxey, in my opinion was the greatest Charlie was second.

This mutton fish ritual is shared by thousands of Bahamians, who go to the Goulding Cay area just before sundown, anchor on the edge of the ocean, and wait for nightfall to bait up and wait.

Another great Bahamian tradition is coming to an end because of governments unrealistic decision to increase fees from $20 to $255. I would not complain if they can justify such a drastic increase.

I can appreciate an increase to $100 to cover inspection and paperwork. But until such time I will not spend or just give a collection to the government unless they justify this outrageous increase.

Oh, well, back to catching shads on South Beach, and leaving the mutton fish for the Dominicans.

By the way, on Meadow Street a Bahamian dilly costs twice as much as a California apple ... ain’t that a shame, five lil dillies for $10.

JEFFREY A WILLIAMS

Nassau,

March 31, 2024.