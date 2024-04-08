MOE to help parents prepare kids for exams

By JADE RUSSELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

jrussell@tribunemedia.net

A “PARENT” unit is being set up by the Ministry of Education to help parents support their children as they prepare for examinations.

Education Minister Glenys Hanna-Martin said she knows students are capable of excelling in their examinations. However, she said numerous studies are being done to determine the factors behind a child not performing well. Her comments came on Friday after reporters asked if the ministry was optimistic about how students will score in the upcoming BGCSE and BJC exams.

“We have really not seen spectacular results for a long time,” Mrs Hanna-Martin said at a Ministry of Education’s National Breakfast Pilot programme conference.

She noted there was a decrease in examination results last year, factoring in the learning loss students suffered due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Children were left to attend online classes as schools were closed, however, some students were not attending virtual classes at all for various reasons.

In April 2023, the Ministry of Education reported the number of students who achieved A, B, and C grades in BGCSE exams in 2023 dropped compared to 2022, with more students receiving D, E, F, and G grades. The ministry this year is paying extra attention to mathematics and science exams.

“We are doing a study in mathematics,” Mrs Hanna-Martin said. “Because our students tend not to do well in goodly numbers in mathematics. So we’re going to be looking at the factors that influence performance in mathematics. In science, that’s another challenging area. We’re bringing in an education officer, with a singular focus for science in primary school students to start them early.”

The overall results of national examinations won’t change “overnight” but in time there will be a positive shift in student performance, the minister said. She highlighted the ministry for the first time and started a “parent unit” to support parents.

Acting Director of Education Dominique McCartney-Russell said officials want parents to know they are here to support them. The parent unit will aid in resolving any problems or questions parents may have that affect them in being involved in their child’s studies. Students and parents are expected to meet tomorrow for a Zoom meeting.

“On Tuesday (tomorrow), we are focusing on examination, the preparation for examination. How can the parents support their children at home, for example, by having that study space and ensuring that the student has all of the tools needed to prepare for those exams. And so, this unit is something that we’re really proud about,” Mrs McCartney-Russell said.

The ministry intends the parents unit to be expanded throughout New Providence and the Family Islands.

Last month, an Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) report highlighted that Bahamian students have extremely low levels of learning in science and math.

The IDB’s 2024-2028 country strategy for The Bahamas said the country’s education findings were not up to standard compared to other countries. However, the report noted the COVID-19 pandemic likely exacerbated the problem.