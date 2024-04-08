SBDC and US Embassy hosted women entrepreneurs brunch

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

IN celebration of Women’s Month, the Small Business Development Centre and the US Embassy’s Academy of Women Entrepreneurs (AWE) hosted a brunch for women entrepreneurs at the Pelican Bay Resort.

Samantha Rolle, SBDC director, said this year marks the fourth cohort of the AWE programme in Grand Bahama.

She said: “There are 53 women in the cohort for this programme, and this is the first time we have hosted a brunch to celebrate their progress because it is a rigorous 17-week programme. We have reached the midway point, and we want to encourage and motivate them by holding a celebratory event for the participants.”

Ms Rolle said SBDC has partnered with the US Embassy by facilitating the programme in Grand Bahama.

Grand Bahama businesswoman Lisa Turnquest was the guest speaker. She encouraged women to never give up on their dreams and not let challenges and obstacles discourage them.

Lisa Moxey, public engagement specialist at the US Embassy and AWE coordinator, said the embassy is proud to partner with the SBDC.

She said the AWE programme was put together by the US Department of State four years ago, and more than 300 Bahamian women from throughout the country have participated in it.

The programme ends in May, and the participants will have the opportunity for grant funding, become state exchange alumni, and have additional opportunities to participate in other programmes.

“Women’s empowerment is so important, and with Grand Bahama’s economy rebounding, we look forward to the women completing this programme, taking a forceful step in entrepreneurship, and helping the economy grow on the island,” Ms Moxey said.

Ava Williams, CEO of Mind, Body, and Soul Medi spa and Diagnostic Centre, said the brunch was truly inspiring.

“Lisa Turnquest, I was so inspired by her message. She referred to us as superwomen. Even though we go through so much in life, we can still be successful and overcome roadblocks by pressing forward and never losing hope in our dream,” she said.

Dana Nesbitt, founder and owner of Exotic Tresses, said the programme has been beneficial.

“It has been great, and it is almost like a refresher. The programme gives you an opportunity to analyse your business and to network with other Bahamian women entrepreneurs that can lead to possible collaborations in the future,” she said.

“It’s always been my goal to make women feel beautiful and confident. I started nine years ago sell- ing hair from the trunk of my car and now I have two physical store locations in Freeport and Nassau, and an online store. I am excited about what we have done and what we will do in the future,” she said.

She encouraged women entrepreneurs to be resilient. “The journey of life and entrepreneurship is not linear. You have to be prepared for all the battles you will face and be committed to your goal,” she said.