Search for man who jumped off cruise ship on Friday suspended

THE search was suspended on Friday for a 20-year-old man who jumped off the Carnival cruise ship Liberty west off Great Inagua.

Both the US Coast Guard and the Royal Bahamas Defence Force took part in the search.

Royal Bahamas Defence Force Commodore Raymond King said of the incident: “Both of us would have searched vigorously. The Coast Guard would’ve provided aerial support and once the time had passed, given the fact that the individual would’ve jumped off presumably without a life vest, once we would’ve looked at the weather conditions and the reality of finding anyone alive at that point was completely remote so both of us would’ve called off our search after it was done extensively.”

The man’s family in Port Everglades, Florida has been notified.