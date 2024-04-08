Wildfire in Andros last week mostly contained

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Chief Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

FIREFIGHTERS in North Andros are keeping a close watch on a large forest fire that erupted on the island last week, producing large plumes of thick, black smoke over surrounding communities.

Drifting smoke from the bushfire was seen by pilots and passengers flying over the area, sparking concerns.

However, North Andros administrator Beverley Laramore said no one was injured from the blaze, which is said to be mostly contained, and that no properties were affected thanks to the hard work of police and volunteer firefighters.

“The fire would’ve started in the middle of the forest, far away from the houses and it would spread outward,” she told The Tribune yesterday. “The outward fire would be on the perimeter where the houses are and so the firefighters would have to wait until the fire gets close to those homes and then maintain that are so there is no damage to property.”

“There was no (damage) because our firefighters were patrolling the areas, making sure to contain the fires,” Ms Laramore added.

The fire has been burning in Nicholls Town since Thursday, but officials said it doesn’t pose an immediate threat to nearby homes at this time.

Nonetheless, Ms Laramore said, officials must remain on guard because there’s a possibility the fire can flare up again.

“We have been vigilant every night making sure that the areas that are close to the buildings have been contained,” the island administrator added. “You can maintain the outer edges, but it can flare up again depending on the winds...even if we have 10 firetrucks, they cannot maintain that fire because it is hard to reach. It’s in the middle of the forest.”

Meanwhile, it’s still unclear what caused the fire, with investigations said to be continuing.

Ms Laramore said bushfires on the island are not new, noting it happens every year.

“(This is) because we have such large forestry. We have forest fires all the time and it is actually a natural evolution of the forest life. We can’t prevent them because it’s needed for the process of the evolution of the forest, so we just need to maintain it that we don’t lose property and life in the process of this,” she said.