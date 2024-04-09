Two men charged in Saunders murder case

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

TWO men were remanded in custody yesterday accused of murdering former FNM MP Donald Saunders during a bar robbery last month.

Chief Magistrate Roberto Reckley charged Jaico Choute, 25, and Nicarson Nixon, 21, with murder, armed robbery and attempted armed robbery.

The pair, armed with a handgun, were accused of shooting and killing Donald Saunders while trying to rob him at Rags Bar on the night of March 27. During this same robbery, the pair allegedly stole $650 from the establishment.

The accused were told their case would be transferred to the Supreme Court through a voluntary bill of indictment (VBI). After being informed of their right to apply for bail through the higher court, they were told they would be remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services.

David Cash, who represented Nixon, objected to the Bar being listed as a complainant in the armed robbery charge as opposed to a specific person.

Prosecutor Inspector Deon Barr responded that specifics would be given later.

Magistrate Reckley also said that witnesses could be added later on.

Mr Cash told the court that his client was allegedly assaulted by police while in custody to produce an involuntary Record of Interview. The attorney asked that medical professionals see other defendants upon their remand.

Before being taken into custody, both defendants were allowed a moment with relatives in court.

Their VBIs are set for service on May 30.