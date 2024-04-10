Andros residents leave for safety as forest fire rages

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Chief Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

A FOREST fire in North Andros has forced some residents to leave their homes over health concerns and affected the sleep patterns of people protecting their homes from the raging blaze.

Some residents, like James Storr from San Andros, say the fire is out of control. They have called on the government to send more resources to the island.

He said the island’s one fire truck is not enough.

Government officials on the island have expressed a different view, insisting the fire is mostly contained to the forest and that no additional help is needed.

Chief Superintendent Bradbury Styles, the officer in charge of the Andros district, said the fire can’t be accessed.

“There’s nothing you can do,” he said. “You have to allow the fire to burn out. No homes, no properties, no business is in any imminent danger.”

A Monday morning video by Mr Storr showed pockets of fire burning in his backyard, with thick plumes of white smoke blanketing the area.

Some residents have also published live videos on social media, showing the fire from their homes and asking for prayers for the community.

According to Mr Storr, the affected areas include Mastic Point, Lowe Sound, Conch Sound, Nicholls Town, San Andros, Queen’s Highway, and Fire Road, with more than 1,500 people living in those areas.

Vanda Rahming, another North Andros resident, said she stays home to avoid inhaling the smoky air, which could worsen her sinus issues.

“Here in Nicholls town where I live, I don’t think most of us have to stay on guard because it’s on the outskirts of Nicholls Town, so like on the highways, and so all of those persons on the highway from San Andros into Nicholls Town proper highway, then going into that stretch, persons like those are staying on guard,” she said.

Mr Storr admitted the fire is better than it was two days ago but not under control.

He claimed ten residents with health issues left the area while others were taking shifts to watch the blaze.

“What’s happening is plenty Androsians over the last few days haven’t catch more sleep,” he said. “They’re watching their house and some watching their building or apartments. It’s like we’re doing shifts, people rotating to help watch the fire.”

“It’s been around both of my buildings, my house and my apartments and I been up all night until about 11 and 12 o’clock and I go to bed around 7.”

“In fact, when I was heading home last night, if me and my brother didn’t stop First Baptist Church on Queen’s Highway, I’m sure that was going to be smack this morning because last night the breeze was blowing.”

He said residents want the government to send heavy-duty equipment to clear a path to extinguish the blaze.

The blaze also affects residents’ everyday lives, with some working reduced hours to avoid the smoke.

Residents said some parents were keeping their children home from school.

The fire has been burning since Thursday, but officials said it does not pose an immediate threat to nearby homes.

“We have been vigilant every night making sure that the areas that are close to the buildings have been contained,” North Andros administrator Beverley Laramore told The Tribune on Sunday.

“You can maintain the outer edges, but it can flare up again depending on the winds.”

“Even if we have ten firetrucks, they cannot maintain that fire because it is hard to reach. It’s in the middle of the forest.”