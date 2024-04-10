Cleare confirms man beaten in prison attack

By LEANDRA ROLLE

ACTING Corrections Commissioner Doan Cleare confirmed the fears of a mother who said she could not speak to her son because he was beaten in prison, telling The Tribune the man was attacked by several inmates.

Chakara Burrows told this newspaper on Monday that she typically spoke to her son, Dante Scott, twice weekly, but had not done so since the week before last, causing her to worry.

She said a man recently released from prison told her on Friday that prison officers took her son out of his cell and carried him to another cell so “some guys” could beat him.

Acting Commissioner Cleare said yesterday that officials are still investigating the alleged attack. He said if officers were involved, they would be dealt with.

He said Scott has been transferred from the remand centre to a training dormitory in the medium security section for his safety.

He said Scott, who was sentenced to six months for bail violations, was attacked by three inmates.

He said a full report on the incident is expected to be completed by Thursday.

Ms Burrows lost her 18-year-old son last year when he collapsed in front of The Tribune upon escaping Princess Margaret Hospital.

“You know when your mind on somebody, it don’t be far from the truth, just like when I lost Devon,” she said on Monday. “My mind was on him strong, strong, strong that Tuesday, and eventually, they called me and tell me my child dead.”