Man asks to avoid ankle monitor because he says it attracts sharks

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS
Tribune Staff Reporter
lmunnings@tribunemedia.net
A MAN failed to convince a judge that his electronic monitoring device should be removed because it allegedly attracts barracudas and sharks while he is deep-sea diving.
Lawpapito Sands filed an application to vary his bail conditions, but Justice Franklyn Williams, KC, denied his request.
Sands must wear an electronic monitoring device and report to the Alice Town Police Station in Bimini before 6pm on Wednesday and Saturday.
He was charged with possession of dangerous drugs with intent to supply, conspiracy to possess dangerous drugs with intent to supply and conspiracy to export dangerous drugs.
Sands listed three instances where he experienced issues with the monitoring device.
“While deep sea diving with the electronic monitor attached to me the monitor vibrates and this creates a safety issue for me in that I have noticed that the vibration from the electronic monitor attracts barracudas and sharks,” he claimed, according to Justice Williams’ judgement.
“The salt water caused the monitor to corrode, and as a result, the monitor could not be charged. In my panic, I tried everything I could to ensure the monitor would charge. However, in those efforts, I damaged the charger.”
Sands said despite his efforts to rectify the matter, he was ordered to pay Metro Security Solutions $355 to fix the device –– “hard-earned money” he had diverted from his family’s budget.
The prosecutor opposed his bail variation, saying the device is rated at the highest level of dust and waterproof protection and was tested in waters at a depth of 16 feet for one hour and stress tested at a depth of about 60 feet.
Justice Williams noted that Sands was the captain of the vessel used in the alleged drug bust and highlighted a recent increase in attempts to import and export dangerous drugs into the country.
He wrote that he was satisfied that Sands’ alleged experience with the monitoring device was an anomaly.
He said an electronic monitoring device is appropriate to ensure the man’s attendance and monitor his whereabouts as he awaits trial.
On June 20, 2023, shortly before 10pm, a collaborative effort between OPBAT, the Police Marine Unit, the DEU, the DEA, and the K-9 Unit, resulted in the interception of a white 30ft Cutty Cabin in waters west of Saunders Beach.
Upon searching the Bahamian registered vessel, officers found 18 foreign nationals, including three Bahamian men. Inside, officers uncovered 100lb of cocaine with an estimated street value of $800,000.
All 21 defendants, including Sands, pleaded not guilty.
The trial is set to begin on August 14.
Comments
John 9 hours, 35 minutes ago
Anything that glitters or gives off waves ( signals) in the water will attract sharks . He can wear a sock to avoid the glistening but stopping the radio signals constitutes tampering
stillwaters 8 hours, 4 minutes ago
He's trying to work the system. Crime probably pays better than fishing..... for him.
Sickened 6 hours, 35 minutes ago
I'd be surprised if these bracelets are designed to go deeper than 10 feet.
ThisIsOurs 6 hours, 14 minutes ago
I was surprised they tested it in seawater as if it might happen....but then again what better way for a layman living on an island to "try" to disable it than by dunking in seawater
In good news, sharks appear to be effective monitors, theyll show up right on time, track to your exact location and they dont have to worry whether police vehicles are available
hrysippus 5 hours, 52 minutes ago
Full marks for originality; cannot wear a monitor because it attracts sharks.
joeblow 2 hours, 37 minutes ago
... on land, ankle monitors are known to attract two legged 'sharks'. He may be better off in the ocean!
