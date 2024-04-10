Man asks to avoid ankle monitor because he says it attracts sharks

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

Tribune Staff Reporter

lmunnings@tribunemedia.net

A MAN failed to convince a judge that his electronic monitoring device should be removed because it allegedly attracts barracudas and sharks while he is deep-sea diving.

Lawpapito Sands filed an application to vary his bail conditions, but Justice Franklyn Williams, KC, denied his request.

Sands must wear an electronic monitoring device and report to the Alice Town Police Station in Bimini before 6pm on Wednesday and Saturday.

He was charged with possession of dangerous drugs with intent to supply, conspiracy to possess dangerous drugs with intent to supply and conspiracy to export dangerous drugs.

Sands listed three instances where he experienced issues with the monitoring device.

“While deep sea diving with the electronic monitor attached to me the monitor vibrates and this creates a safety issue for me in that I have noticed that the vibration from the electronic monitor attracts barracudas and sharks,” he claimed, according to Justice Williams’ judgement.

“The salt water caused the monitor to corrode, and as a result, the monitor could not be charged. In my panic, I tried everything I could to ensure the monitor would charge. However, in those efforts, I damaged the charger.”

Sands said despite his efforts to rectify the matter, he was ordered to pay Metro Security Solutions $355 to fix the device –– “hard-earned money” he had diverted from his family’s budget.

The prosecutor opposed his bail variation, saying the device is rated at the highest level of dust and waterproof protection and was tested in waters at a depth of 16 feet for one hour and stress tested at a depth of about 60 feet.

Justice Williams noted that Sands was the captain of the vessel used in the alleged drug bust and highlighted a recent increase in attempts to import and export dangerous drugs into the country.

He wrote that he was satisfied that Sands’ alleged experience with the monitoring device was an anomaly.

He said an electronic monitoring device is appropriate to ensure the man’s attendance and monitor his whereabouts as he awaits trial.

On June 20, 2023, shortly before 10pm, a collaborative effort between OPBAT, the Police Marine Unit, the DEU, the DEA, and the K-9 Unit, resulted in the interception of a white 30ft Cutty Cabin in waters west of Saunders Beach.

Upon searching the Bahamian registered vessel, officers found 18 foreign nationals, including three Bahamian men. Inside, officers uncovered 100lb of cocaine with an estimated street value of $800,000.

All 21 defendants, including Sands, pleaded not guilty.

The trial is set to begin on August 14.