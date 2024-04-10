Stage set for National High School Track & Field Championships

OFFICIALS of the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture (MOYSC) have collaborated with the Ministry of Education (MOE) to officially launch the 2024 National High School Track and Field Championships under the theme “Ringing in a New Era of Sporting Excellence”.

The announcement was made yesterday during a press conference hosted at the MOYSC.

The four-day meet will bring out 1,600 athletes from public and private schools across the entire Bahamas to the original Thomas A Robinson Stadium April 11-14. It will also be utilised as a test event for the upcoming World Athletics Relays.

Minister of Youth, Sports and Culture Mario Bowleg was pleased to team up with the MOE to host this weekend’s high school track and field nationals.

“The MOYSC is happy to collaborate with the MOE for the launch of this year’s National High School Track and Field.

“The four-day meet is a true testament of the unwavering spirit and countless hours of dedication poured into the sport by the student-athletes, coaches, parents, school members and all others in the sporting fraternity.

“The 1,600 student athletes, who will be participating, each already a champion have pushed themselves to the stage and have embraced grueling training, early mornings and late nights all for this very moment.

“These championships aren’t just about medals. It is about surpassing expectations, discovering hidden strengths and leaving everything on the field,” said Minister Bowleg.

He talked about the trajectory of athletes that have made their mark at the National High School Track and Field Championships since its start in 1989.

“Since its inception in 1989, these championships have witnessed the rise of Olympians, CARIFTA champions and countless other future stars.

“Just like these legends who have paved the way I want this year’s competitors to channel their nervous energy into explosive power.

“Now is the time for them to trust all they have been doing in training sessions. I want them throughout this weekend to let sportsmanship guide their actions and I implore them to applaud their competitors, celebrate each other’s victories, and offer a helping hand when needed.

“This competition is a celebration of dedication, talent and the unwavering spirit of high school track and field. I want each student-athlete to discover their personal best and create memories that will last for a lifetime,” he said.

The national meet will feature 30 schools from New Providence and 32 schools from the Family Islands. They will compete in four divisions including the under-13 division, under-15 division, under-17 division and under-20 division. There will not be an overall champion crowned but there will be divisional winners decided by the top scorers in each respective category.

Dominique McCartney-Russell, the acting director of education, was grateful for the collaboration of both ministries.

“We are elated at the Ministry of Education and Technical and Vocational Department to partner with the MOYSC in this most vital exercise. For us, it is not just about the development of premier athletes but we see this event as an opportunity to develop our children in so many ways. “We came from a pandemic and we saw a lot of communication gaps, knowledge gaps and skills gaps et cetera. We are excited to have our children participate, not only do they develop competence but also confidence. It reduces stress for a lot of our children and they develop social skills.

“They learn how to win and lose gracefully. We want them to celebrate shared successes. We are hoping that this event will also develop a passion for patriotism, unity and for good sportsmanship. We want to thank Minister Bowleg and his team for putting on this National High School Track and Field Championships,” she said.

The National High School Track and Field Championships will not only give athletes a chance to leave with bragging rights but will also provide them with an opportunity to book a spot at the World Athletics Relays pre-game show “Showdown in Paradise” or a trip to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania for the coveted Penn Relays.

The top three teams from New Providence, two teams from Grand Bahama, one from Abaco in addition to two Family Island All-Star teams will compete during “Showdown in Paradise”.

Additionally, the top under-20 girls’ and boys’ relay teams from the high school nationals will be given the opportunity to compete at the Penn Relays April 25-27.

Drumeco Archer, president of the Bahamas Association of Athletic Associations (BAAA), expressed the necessity of this event as it relates to levelling the playing field for athletes throughout The Bahamas.

“We have an archipelago and this makes this an Achilles heel in the development of our sport. Kids still run the streets and still run on the track barefooted. Kids still do not have access to the best facilities that the world offers. Because of our makeup, it makes it very difficult for us to fly kids to the capital or to Grand Bahama thereby making track and field an arduous task for any network, whether it is the government or a member federation.

“We attempt to level this playing field through the efforts of the MOE and MOYSC so I want to congratulate the hardest working ministries for making this event a reality. This is a testament of our attempt to level the playing field and create an opportunity for every athlete that represents this country and that represents the high schools and junior high schools of this nation,” he said.

Tickets for the event are priced at $5 for adults and $3 for children. The four-day package is $25 and VIP is $30.

The event will run from 9am to 6:30pm on Thursday and Friday. On Saturday, it will begin at 9:30am and break at 1:15pm for a pole vault clinic hosted by NCAA coaches. The evening session continues 4-8pm for relay heats and relay finals will be carried out from 3-7pm on Sunday.

The teams will make their arrivals starting at 8am this morning.