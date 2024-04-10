‘Total incompatibility’: But $100m project forges on

By FAY SIMMONS

Tribune Business Reporter

jsimmons@tribunemdia.net

AN Exuma-based developer says it is pursuing all necessary approvals for a $100m project that has forced a neighbouring resort to place its development plans on hold and raised environmental concerns.

Representatives from Yntegra said that they are in negotiations with the Government and regulatory agencies to obtain permits for a development targeted at Big Sampson Cay and East Sampson Cay in the Exumas.

The group signed a Heads of Agreement with the Government in January and, in e-mail correspondence with Tribune Business, yesterday said it is “excited about this project and believes in the long-term added value it will deliver to the people of Exuma and to the tourism product in the Exuma Cays”.

“Yntegra is in the process of negotiating with the Government of The Bahamas, including regulatory agencies, to obtain the necessary approvals for this exciting project,” the developer said. “Yntegra is excited about this project and believes in the long-term added value it will deliver to the people of Exuma and to the tourism product in the Exuma Cays.”

Less thrilled is the neighbouring Turtlegrass Resort and Island Club, also located on Big Sampson Cay, which has voiced concerns over Yntegra’s proposed super yacht marina that conflicts with its low density, sustain- able development. This has forced it to place an indefinite hold on its plans.

Eric Carey, environmental consultant for Turtlegrass, said the Yntegra Group’s project calls for overwater bungalows, a marina, sports amenities and staff quarters, with the marina and bungalows risking damage to the pristine seagrass in the surrounding area.

He said: “It does not benefit the environment in any way. I don’t see how you can benefit tourism while at the same time, destroying the environment because the environment is what generates and sustains our tourism.

“If they dredge a mega marina in pristine seabed, which includes seagrass, you are going to impact the environment and I don’t see how that can happen without significant destruction. So you are looking to benefit from tourism while destroying the environment. Those things are obstinately diametrically opposed as far as the model for tourism in the Exumas.”

Mr Carey maintained that the Exumas are not the place for a mega marina, and the Yntegra project is “absolute and total” in its incompatibility with the sustainable ethos of Turtlegrass Resort He said: “There are parts of our country where we will approve marinas, and even mega marinas, because the environment has more capacity to absorb that. But that untouched part of the Exumas is not a place that should have to absorb that impact. They are putting in a marina, putting in overwater bungalows in channels, dredging in channels fast flowing with lots of currents.

“A mega marina in a pristine area is totally destructive to the environment, and totally destructive to our client’s concept. We cannot co-exist with a mega yacht marina having destroyed the sea- grass and coral reefs on the nearby beach, off shore of the beach, where my clients are going to be snorkeling, paddle boarding, etc. We’re talking about absolute and total incompatibility.”