World Relays ticket sales ‘spiking’

By TENAJH SWEETING

Tribune Sports Reporter

tsweeting@tribunemedia.net

THE anticipation is mounting and the enthusiasm is peaking as the countdown for the 2024 World Athletics Relays has now shifted from months to days.

The tickets for the Olympic qualifier event launched in late February and, since then, the sales have increased, according to Drumeco Archer, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the World Relays. “Ticket sales have been moving steadily along. I think now that we know the track will be completed and we now have a

roof I can report that ticket sales have spiked and more people are buying tickets and that is good news,” Archer said.

The repairs at the Thomas A Robinson National Stadium have been ongoing since late last year. Additionally, concerns about whether the sporting facility would be finished in time for the World Athletics Relays arose on multiple occasions. On Monday, Minister of Youth, Sports and Culture Mario Bowleg told reporters at a press conference that works at the stadium are expected to be wrapped up at least two weeks before The Bahamas’ fourth host- ing of the World Relays.

The World Relays CEO referenced the Betty Kelly Kenning Aquatic Centre, which was also under extensive renovations before the CARIFTA Aquatics Championships, as he assured the public the facility will be state-of-the-art.

“First of all let me congratulate the CARIFTA Aquatics team on the six-peat championship performance. There was always doubt about whether the pool will be ready and for us it was whether the track will be ready. I can assure you that the track is gonna be fantastic. It is gonna be world-class, it will be the prototype of the Paris Olympic Games so I think that people are really excited about seeing what that looks like,” he said.

Archer encouraged local and international track and field fans to not wait until the last minute to purchase tickets for this grand sporting event.

“I am excited about where we are with ticket sales and I am encouraging people to go out and buy your tickets and do not wait until the last minute,” he said. Tickets are available online at http://www.worldrelaysbaha- mas24.org/ or can be purchased in-person from the box office at the Andre Rodgers Baseball Stadium.

Tickets can be purchased for as low as $10. The lower finish line seats are priced at $100 and the upper finish line seats range between $40-$70. VIP Platinum seats are $150.