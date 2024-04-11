Minnis and McCartney alliance?

EDITOR, The Tribune.

After I saw photos of former Free National Movement Leader Dr Hubert Minnis with former Democratic National Alliance Leader Branville McCartney in Long Island to promote the former’s book “The Power of Determination”, I told a family member that it looks like Minnis is building an alliance. Not surprisingly, Desmond Bannister, who served as deputy prime minister under Minnis, was also present. I recall Bannister last year calling on current FNM Leader Michael Pintard to convene a national convention. It was widely viewed as a tacit renunciation of the Pintard administration. On the outside looking in, I cannot point to anything that Bannister has done or said that would even remotely suggest that he supports the current FNM leadership. I don’t think Bannister would shy away from admitting where his allegiance lies.

With Pintard’s announcement that he wants the FNM to hold a convention this coming Fall, I suspect that Minnis will challenge Pintard for his former post. McCartney’s endorsement of Minnis to The Nassau Guardian is an indication that the two have ironed out their differences. It might also be an indication that McCartney is entertaining thoughts of rejoining the FNM -- the party he abandoned in 2011 to lead the DNA. One year later his DNA party would capture over 13,000 or eight percent of the votes cast in the general election. McCartney’s party effectively played the role of spoiler to the detriment of former Prime Minister Hubert Ingraham and the FNM.

McCartney’s acceptance of a Senate post from former FNM Leader Loretta Butler-Turner in 2016, despite knowing full well that Butler-Turner had orchestrated the removal of Minnis as FNM Leader in the House of Assembly, is additional evidence that he opposed the Killarney MP. But apparently, the two have patched things up and are, based on my belief, building an alliance. If my hunch is correct, I suspect that McCartney will be given the post of deputy leader of the FNM. There has to be some motivating factor to McCartney’s 180 degree turnaround regarding Minnis. Not surprisingly, there seems to be a large segment of FNMs who are still nursing a grudge against McCartney, and are suspicious of his glowing approval of Minnis.

Also worth noting is that McCartney, at least from what I read in The Nassau Guardian, said nothing about Pintard. The fact that he wants Minnis to be Prime Minister again means that he wants Minnis to be FNM Leader. His silence regarding Pintard is deafening. Pintard must now brace himself for the fight of his political life in the upcoming national convention, as he will be going up against, I believe, a well-oiled Minnis campaign that will feature McCartney. It will be interesting to see if Arinthia Komolafe will support Pintard or the Minnis and McCartney team. If Minnis is planning on a comeback, I hope this will not fracture the opposition. I will have more to say about this in the coming days, God willing.

KEVIN EVANS

Freeport, Grand Bahama

April 10, 2024.