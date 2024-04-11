Why can't news report just the facts?

EDITOR, The Tribune.

Government media … use of super-super superlatives in newscasting and reporting. Surely I am not the only one who has noticed the government news media uses extra-super superlatives in their reporting... forget the usual world famous... “internationally renown” that’s again even if the matter is in conceptual form only anything the Government puts its name to is world beating.

Why can’t the news reports be simply factual... accurate and not always over exaggerated to the extent even the news readers stutters over their words! Yes, even not politically slanted.

URCA needs to ban the use of that abhorrent descriptive word ‘n------r’ unless used in an acceptable manner… if a Caucasian were to use the word the public would scream - Bahamians are people... Bahamians are we embarrassed to call us ourselves Bahamians?

D ROLLE

Nassau,

April 9, 2024.