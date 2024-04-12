Dr Ebbie Jackson completes North/South Pole marathons

By BRENT STUBBS

Chief Sports Editor

bstubbs@tribunemedia.net

IT was a dream come true for Dr Ebbie Shearer Jackson last month as she braved the “extreme weather conditions” to become the latest Bahamian to participate and complete both the Antarctic North and South Pole marathons.

The Optometrist by profession was considered a novice marathon runner when she ran her first marathon two weeks before commencing chemotherapy for breast cancer in 2010.

In fact, she barely was excited then about marathon running because she thought those who did it “were crazy.” But since she joined the Bahamas Roadmasters Running Club, she has “gone crazy” herself, competing in over 20 full 26.2-miles marathons and several 13.1-miles half marathons.

Last year Dr. Jackson decided to run to raise funding for two cancer causes and one of the runs she chose was the North Pole Challenge which she completed in Greenland in October, 2023. While she was there, she was able to gain entrance into the Antarctica Marathon which was held this year in the South Pole (Antarctica) on Thursday, March 21.

The North and South Pole are two areas that are similar in terrain and climate, however the South Pole is home to many more animals. They both have large snowy mountains, huge icebergs, cold and snow most of the time, however the North Pole is habitable whereas the South Pole is not.

The South Pole is the largest preserved continent in the world and the protocols for running in that region are very strict and enforced.

The South Pole is home to many penguins, seals, birds, sharks and so many different species of whales that their protection is considered high level.

The marathon in the South Pole was held on St Georges Island - this is the only habitable island in the South Pole and it contains four research bases for China, Uruguay, Argentina and Chile.

In Antarctica you can have four seasons in one day and March is considered the ending of summer for that continent and Jackson was glad to experience the journey without her husband, Theordore, a marathon runner himself.

“The team that ran the week before us had mud and melting snow, however by the time we arrived at St George’s Island for the morning of the race, we had cold temps, snow, and extremely icy, slippery conditions to run in,” Jackson said on her return home.

“It became so dangerous that we were given ice poles to aid in running up and down the mountains during the race.”

Travelling to the Arctic pole was definitely much easier than traveling to Antarctica, as she had to travel to Greenland to arrive at the Arctic Pole, however to get to Antarctica one must cross the Drake Passage which is considered the most dangerous body of water in the world.

“It takes about two and a half days to cross and one must be prepared for what they called ‘The Drake Shake,’” Jackson pointed out. “The expedition boat used for the crossing was no match for that mass body of water as more than half of the runners experienced motion sickness and had to use patches and medicines to survive the crossing.

“The boat was tossed back and forth for two full days of travel and trying to walk onboard the ship became extremely difficult as most of the runners had to take bed to endure the journey.

“Fortunately for me I did not experience any motion sickness, however I staggered like a drunken person while trying to walk onboard during the drake passage crossing.”

In order to endure the extreme conditions she found herself in, Jackson noted that they had to have three layers of clothing for protection which had to include special fabrics for cold weather along with a jacket and gloves depending on the climate for the day of the race.

According to Dr Jackson, she felt warmer running the South Pole than the North Pole as she was able to take off her jacket and her fingers stayed warmer as compared to the North Pole.

Dr Jackson also met another fellow Bahamian who participated in The Antarctica Marathon, Neville Wilson.

A resident of Atlanta, Georgia with his wife, Wilson thought he was going to be the first Bahamian to run that marathon.

However, he was excited to know that the Bahamas would be represented by two runners, both of whom are graduates of St Anne’s High School and proud members of the Bluewaves athletic team.

Marathon running is a major sporting event held in many regions around the world and the Jacksons have already ran marathons in several countries around the world.

Jackson has produced a book entitled “A Marathon Runner’s Journey over Cancer - The Ebbie Jackson’s Story,” which details her cancer journey and it can be purchased at Palmdale Vision Centre or on Amazon.