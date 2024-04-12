Man charged in Golden Isles robbery and sexual assault

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN was imprisoned on Friday after he allegedly robbed and sexually assaulted a woman at gunpoint near Golden Isles Road earlier this month.

Assistant Chief Magistrate Carolyn Vogt-Evans charged Samir Smith, 25, with rape and armed robbery.

Smith is accused of approaching a 23-year-old woman, with whom he was acquainted, as she was walking and forcing her into his gray Japanese vehicle at gunpoint on April 7. The accused allegedly drove to a track road where he is accused of raping the victim and robbing her of $230 cash before fleeing the scene.

Smith was told that his case would proceed to the Supreme Court by a voluntary bill of indictment (VBI). He will be sent to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services until the higher court grants him bail.

The accused’s VBI is due for service on July 29.