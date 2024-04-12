Man denies stealing gold watch

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN was granted $5,000 bail on Friday after he denied stealing a $3,500 Rolex watch earlier this year.

Magistrate Raquel Whyms charged Alimri Paul, 40, with stealing and receiving.

Paul is accused of stealing a female’s gold Rolex Watch and a black belt belonging to Kishma Cox on February 1.

Although the defendant pleaded guilty to the receiving charge, he entered a not guilty plea for the stealing charge.

Paul was informed that under the terms of his bail he must sign in at the Nassau Street Police Station every Tuesday by 6pm.

His case will go to trial on June 21.