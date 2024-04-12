MP Major and Senator Young get new but unknown roles at Agriculture

THE Office of the Prime Minister said Southern Shores MP Leroy Major and Senator Tyrell Young would assume new roles in the Ministry of Agriculture, but did not announce their new positions or why they were being moved.

Mr Major is leaving his position as chairman of Bahamas Agricultural and Industrial Corporation (BAIC), and Mr Young is leaving his post as executive chairman of Bahamas Agriculture and Marine Science Institute (BAMSI).

“Senator Young and Mr Major have been pivotal in advancing our country’s agricultural sector,” the OPM said yesterday. “We are confident their expertise and leadership will continue contributing to our administration’s Blueprint for Change.”

The OPM said Mr Young would remain a senator.