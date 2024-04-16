Financial crimes rise 54% to five-year-high

By NEIL HARTNELL

Tribune Business Editor

Financial crimes reported to the Royal Bahamas Police Force (RBPF) surged by 54 percent to 830 incidents in 2023 and representing a five-year high.

Data unveiled yesterday showed that total financial-related crimes beat the previous five-year high of 800 in 2019, with incidents of forgery and possession of forges documents both doubling year-over-year compared to 2022.

No explanations were provided for the increases, but reports of forgery increased by 100 percent year-over-year from 15 to 30, while forged document possession rose by 144 percent with 44 such incidents reported to police compared to just 18 in the prior year.

The only financial crime categories to report a year-over-year reduction in 2023 were the possession of forged bank notes and proceeds from crime. No complaints for bribery, falsification of accounts or uttering forged documents was reported.

The most commonly reported offence, fraud by false pretences, increased by 97 percent from 204 the prior year to 401 such reports, accounting for close to half all financial crime incidents. Stealing by reason of employment rose by 55 percent year-over-year, from 56 to 87 complaints, while stealing by way of service increased by 34 percent from 130 to 174 reported incidents.

“In 2023, cyber crimes decreased by 7 percent with 98 cases compared to 105 in 2022,” the police reported. “These cases include libel, hacking, extortion, computer misuse, threats and so on...

“Shopbreakings decreased by 28 percent with 375 incidents compared to 524 in 2022. The New Providence district accounted for 254 or 64 percent of all housebreakings, most of which occurred in the north-eastern division accounting for 15 percent of all cases.

“Grand Bahama, including Abaco and Bimini, accounted for 62 or 17 percent of shopbreakings, most of which occurred in the central and Abaco divisions, accounting for 31 incidents. The Family Islands district accounted for 74 or 20 percent, most of which occurred in Eleuthera, Exuma and Andros with a collective 54 incidents. Most shopbreakings happened on Saturday than any other day.